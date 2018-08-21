Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2018 | 10:40am EDT

MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Joe Perry, Steven Tyler and Post Malone perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Madonna speaks during a tribute to the late singer Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Nicki Minaj poses backstage with her Best Hip-Hop Video award for Chun-Li. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Ariana Grande performs God Is a Woman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
21 Savage and Post Malone pose backstage with the Song of the Year award for Rockstar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Maluma performs Felices los 4. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Logic performs One Day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Travis Scott performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled accept the Best Collaboration award for Dinero. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Camila Cabello poses backstage with her awards for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for Havana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs High Hopes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Nicki Minaj, accompanied by Kevin Hart, accepts the Best Hip Hop award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Shawn Mendes performs In My Blood. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Madonna speaks during a tribute to the late singer Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Willy William accepts the Best Latin award for Mi Gente. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Ryan Tedder performs One Day. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora pose backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Post Malone and Steven Tyler perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Maluma performs Felices los 4. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish host. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip Hop award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
21 Savage and Post Malone pose backstage with the Song of the Year award for Rockstar. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award as presenter Shawn Mendes applauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
(L-R) The Backstreet Boys, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, pose backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Camila Cabello accepts the Video of The Year award for Havana, next to Madonna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Maluma performs Felices los 4. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Shawn Mendes performs In My Blood. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Cardi B arrives. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
