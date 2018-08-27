Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 27, 2018 | 10:05am EDT

MuchMusic Video Awards

Tyra Banks prepares to pose as she arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tyra Banks prepares to pose as she arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Tyra Banks prepares to pose as she arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 30
Shawn Mendes greets fans as he performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Shawn Mendes greets fans as he performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Shawn Mendes greets fans as he performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
2 / 30
Anne-Marie and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Anne-Marie and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Anne-Marie and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
3 / 30
Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
4 / 30
Members of the audience hold up their mobile phones towards the stage. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Members of the audience hold up their mobile phones towards the stage. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Members of the audience hold up their mobile phones towards the stage. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
5 / 30
Awkwafina reacts to Shawn Mendes in a Marshmello costume. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Awkwafina reacts to Shawn Mendes in a Marshmello costume. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Awkwafina reacts to Shawn Mendes in a Marshmello costume. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
6 / 30
98 Degrees performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

98 Degrees performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
98 Degrees performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
7 / 30
Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
8 / 30
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
9 / 30
Shawn Mendes poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Shawn Mendes poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Shawn Mendes poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 30
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Halsey performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
11 / 30
Bulow performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Bulow performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Bulow performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
12 / 30
Kris Wu performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Kris Wu performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Kris Wu performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
13 / 30
Bebe Rexha poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bebe Rexha poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Bebe Rexha poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 30
98 Degrees arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

98 Degrees arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
98 Degrees arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 30
Anne-Marie and Marshmello arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Anne-Marie and Marshmello arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Anne-Marie and Marshmello arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 30
Alessia Cara poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Alessia Cara poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Alessia Cara poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 30
Halsey arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Halsey arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Halsey arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 30
Jenni "Jwoww" Farley arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jenni "Jwoww" Farley arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Jenni "Jwoww" Farley arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 30
Kristin Cavallari arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kristin Cavallari arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Kristin Cavallari arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 30
Bulow arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bulow arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Bulow arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 30
Awkwafina arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Awkwafina arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Awkwafina arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 30
Prince Michael Jackson arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Prince Michael Jackson arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Prince Michael Jackson arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 30
k-os arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

k-os arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
k-os arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 30
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
25 / 30
Hayden Christensen arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hayden Christensen arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Hayden Christensen arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
26 / 30
Chrissy Metz arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chrissy Metz arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Chrissy Metz arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 30
Rose Bertram and Gregory Van Der Wiel arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rose Bertram and Gregory Van Der Wiel arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Rose Bertram and Gregory Van Der Wiel arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 30
Madison Beer poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Madison Beer poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Madison Beer poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 30
Sofi Tukker arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sofi Tukker arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Sofi Tukker arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

The world's 10 highest-paid actors in 2018, according to Forbes.

Aug 23 2018
Inside Gamescom

Inside Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.

Aug 22 2018
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Aug 21 2018
Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

The world's 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018, according to Forbes.

Aug 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Mass wedding in South Korea

Mass wedding in South Korea

Couples are married during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains

Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains

Tropical Storm Lane threatens Hawaii's most populated island of Oahu, after unleashing torrential rains and flooding on the Big Island, weather and civil defense officials said.

Pope Francis visits Ireland

Pope Francis visits Ireland

Pope Francis travels to Ireland in the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades.

John McCain: 1936 - 2018

John McCain: 1936 - 2018

Republican senator John McCain has died at the age of 81.

Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

French Open bans Serena's catsuit

French Open bans Serena's catsuit

The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official citing Serena Williams' black catsuit as a prime reason because "one must respect the game and the place."

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast