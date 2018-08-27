MuchMusic Video Awards
Tyra Banks prepares to pose as she arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shawn Mendes greets fans as he performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Anne-Marie and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Alessia Cara performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Members of the audience hold up their mobile phones towards the stage. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Awkwafina reacts to Shawn Mendes in a Marshmello costume. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
98 Degrees performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Bebe Rexha performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Shawn Mendes poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Halsey performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Bulow performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Kris Wu performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Bebe Rexha poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
98 Degrees arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anne-Marie and Marshmello arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Alessia Cara poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Halsey arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jenni "Jwoww" Farley arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kristin Cavallari arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bulow arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Awkwafina arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Michael Jackson arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
k-os arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hayden Christensen arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chrissy Metz arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rose Bertram and Gregory Van Der Wiel arrive. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Madison Beer poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sofi Tukker arrives. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
