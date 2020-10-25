'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington
A Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologist removes a colony of Asian giant hornets by vacuum from a tree after they were discovered near Blaine, Washington, October 24, 2020. A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear...more
The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a...more
The state's entomologists succeeded by attaching radio trackers to three hornets they had trapped earlier in the week, one of which they followed to the nest, located in a tree near Blaine, Washington, on Thursday. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via...more
They returned on Saturday to make the extraction. "Got 'em. Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blaine this morning," the agriculture department said on Twitter, adding that more details would be provided at a news...more
A radio tracking device is fitted by entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. The stinging hornet, the world's largest, can grow as large as 2-1/2 inches (6.4 cm) in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan. It was first...more
Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists track three Asian giant hornets. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator...more
A radio tracking device is fitted entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
A radio tracking device fitted by entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
A radio tracking device is fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
