Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 25, 2020 | 1:15pm EDT

'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington

A Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologist removes a colony of Asian giant hornets by vacuum from a tree after they were discovered near Blaine, Washington, October 24, 2020. A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States. WSDA/Handout via REUTERS

A Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologist removes a colony of Asian giant hornets by vacuum from a tree after they were discovered near Blaine, Washington, October 24, 2020. A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologist removes a colony of Asian giant hornets by vacuum from a tree after they were discovered near Blaine, Washington, October 24, 2020. A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States. WSDA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 12
The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a honeybee's. WSDA/Handout via REUTERS

The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a honeybee's. WSDA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 12
The state's entomologists succeeded by attaching radio trackers to three hornets they had trapped earlier in the week, one of which they followed to the nest, located in a tree near Blaine, Washington, on Thursday. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

The state's entomologists succeeded by attaching radio trackers to three hornets they had trapped earlier in the week, one of which they followed to the nest, located in a tree near Blaine, Washington, on Thursday. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
The state's entomologists succeeded by attaching radio trackers to three hornets they had trapped earlier in the week, one of which they followed to the nest, located in a tree near Blaine, Washington, on Thursday. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 12
They returned on Saturday to make the extraction. "Got 'em. Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blaine this morning," the agriculture department said on Twitter, adding that more details would be provided at a news conference on Monday. WSDA/Handout via REUTERS

They returned on Saturday to make the extraction. "Got 'em. Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blaine this morning," the agriculture department said on Twitter, adding that more details would be provided at a news...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
They returned on Saturday to make the extraction. "Got 'em. Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blaine this morning," the agriculture department said on Twitter, adding that more details would be provided at a news conference on Monday. WSDA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 12
A radio tracking device is fitted by entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. The stinging hornet, the world's largest, can grow as large as 2-1/2 inches (6.4 cm) in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan. It was first discovered in the United States in December by a homeowner in Blaine. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device is fitted by entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. The stinging hornet, the world's largest, can grow as large as 2-1/2 inches (6.4 cm) in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan. It was first...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device is fitted by entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. The stinging hornet, the world's largest, can grow as large as 2-1/2 inches (6.4 cm) in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan. It was first discovered in the United States in December by a homeowner in Blaine. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 12
Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists track three Asian giant hornets. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator of honey bees, with a few of the hornets capable of wiping out an entire hive in hours. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists track three Asian giant hornets. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists track three Asian giant hornets. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator of honey bees, with a few of the hornets capable of wiping out an entire hive in hours. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 12
A radio tracking device is fitted entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device is fitted entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device is fitted entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 12
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 12
A radio tracking device fitted by entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device fitted by entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device fitted by entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 12
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 12
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists is seen on one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 12
A radio tracking device is fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

A radio tracking device is fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A radio tracking device is fitted by Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists onto one of three Asian giant hornets. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for...

Next Slideshows

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

11:50am EDT
How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

1:29am EDT
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President...

Oct 23 2020
On the coronavirus frontlines

On the coronavirus frontlines

Testing, transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Oct 23 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

On the coronavirus frontlines

On the coronavirus frontlines

Testing, transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide

Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide

The explosive East Troublesome Fire is now the second-largest on record in Colorado.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Unrest in Nigeria's Lagos despite curfew

Unrest in Nigeria's Lagos despite curfew

Gangs armed with knives and sticks block major roads in Lagos, with many angered by an appeal by Nigeria's president for an end to demonstrations against police brutality.

Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

Poland's top court rules that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to an almost total ban on the procedure.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast