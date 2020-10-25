'Murder hornet' nest vacuumed out of tree in Washington

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists track three Asian giant hornets. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator...more

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) entomologists track three Asian giant hornets. Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator of honey bees, with a few of the hornets capable of wiping out an entire hive in hours. WSDA/Karla Salp/Handout via REUTERS

