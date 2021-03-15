Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

A woman takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged...more

A woman takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

