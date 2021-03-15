Edition:
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Flowers and a sign are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers and a sign are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman shows a message written on her hand at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman shows a message written on her hand at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand guard outside New Scotland Yard during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers stand guard outside New Scotland Yard during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Women hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman wearing a face mask takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A woman wearing a face mask takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Demonstrators lay down during a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators lay down during a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators sit on the ground during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators sit on the ground during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People participate in a protest at Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People participate in a protest at Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman raises her fist during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman raises her fist during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold hands during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women hold hands during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators sit and lay during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators sit and lay during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman shows a message written on her hands during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman shows a message written on her hands during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person holds a sign during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person holds a sign during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Flowers and notes are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers and notes are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
