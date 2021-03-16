Edition:
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing

A woman holds a sign as she participates in a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman wearing a t-shirt with a message looks at flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Flowers and a placard are seen on a fence at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Ariana Lamcellari, 4, holds a sign at a protest against violence, following the charge of a British police officer in the London kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in Dublin, Ireland March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A picture and flowers are seen at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
People visit a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Labour MP Angela Rayner lays flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Police officers detain a man during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Demonstrators sit and lay during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman shows a message written on her hands during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman holds flowers during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A person holds a sign during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold hands during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Flowers and a sign are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Flowers are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Police officers stand guard outside New Scotland Yard during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A person holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman shows a message written on her hand at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Demonstrators sit on the ground during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
People participate in a protest at Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman raises her fist during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Flowers and notes are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
