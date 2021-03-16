Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing
A woman holds a sign as she participates in a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman wearing a t-shirt with a message looks at flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers and a placard are seen on a fence at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold signs during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ariana Lamcellari, 4, holds a sign at a protest against violence, following the charge of a British police officer in the London kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in Dublin, Ireland March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A picture and flowers are seen at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People visit a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Labour MP Angela Rayner lays flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers detain a man during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators sit and lay during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman shows a message written on her hands during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman holds flowers during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person holds a sign during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women hold hands during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Flowers and a sign are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand guard outside New Scotland Yard during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman wearing a face mask takes part in a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman shows a message written on her hand at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators sit on the ground during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People participate in a protest at Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman raises her fist during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman holds a sign during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Westminster Bridge, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Women hold signs during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Flowers and notes are seen at a memorial site at Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased
The City of New Orleans moves to a modified phase 3, allowing live music inside venues with restrictions.
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct...
Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the...
MORE IN PICTURES
On board Russia's vaccine train
Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.
New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased
The City of New Orleans moves to a modified phase 3, allowing live music inside venues with restrictions.
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week
People celebrate Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a week of feasting before Lent to mark the end of winter.
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.
Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States.
Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod
Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness.
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.