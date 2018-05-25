Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2018 | 12:45pm EDT

Museum of illusion

A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 8
Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 8
A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions, in this image that has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions, in this image that has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions, in this image that has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 8
A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 8
A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 8
Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 8
A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 8
A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Next Slideshows

Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

May 24 2018
Marathon on the Great Wall of China

Marathon on the Great Wall of China

Runners face steep ascents and 5,164 stone steps at the Great Wall's Huangyaguan pass near Tianjin city.

May 24 2018
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...

May 23 2018
Halal holiday in the sun

Halal holiday in the sun

Hotels and resorts on Turkey's shores, featuring single-sex areas, halal food and no alcohol, are attracting Muslims looking for a 'halal', or...

May 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Two suspects walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb in Canada.

Ireland votes in abortion referendum

Ireland votes in abortion referendum

The once deeply Catholic nation holds a referendum on scrapping a 1983 amendment to the constitution that gives a fetus and its mother equal rights to life.

Weinstein surrenders on assault charges

Weinstein surrenders on assault charges

Film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in New York court after turing himself in at Manhattan's 1st Precinct to face sex assault charges.

Zipping out for errands in China

Zipping out for errands in China

Chinese mountain villagers, cut off from shops and churches by a raging river, use a zipline to cross its violent rapids and jagged rocks.

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.

North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site

North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site

North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but invited international media to observe the destruction, not experts as initially promised, which meant no one was there to verify what actually occurred.

New lava stream reaches Pacific Ocean

New lava stream reaches Pacific Ocean

A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast