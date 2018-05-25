Museum of illusion
A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions in Belgrade, Serbia, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions, in this image that has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man poses for a picture inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A visitor takes part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Visitors take part in an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A visitor looks at an installation inside the newly opened Museum of Illusions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Marathon on the Great Wall of China
Runners face steep ascents and 5,164 stone steps at the Great Wall's Huangyaguan pass near Tianjin city.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...
Halal holiday in the sun
Hotels and resorts on Turkey's shores, featuring single-sex areas, halal food and no alcohol, are attracting Muslims looking for a 'halal', or...
MORE IN PICTURES
Restaurant bombing in Mississauga
Two suspects walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb in Canada.
Ireland votes in abortion referendum
The once deeply Catholic nation holds a referendum on scrapping a 1983 amendment to the constitution that gives a fetus and its mother equal rights to life.
Weinstein surrenders on assault charges
Film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in New York court after turing himself in at Manhattan's 1st Precinct to face sex assault charges.
Zipping out for errands in China
Chinese mountain villagers, cut off from shops and churches by a raging river, use a zipline to cross its violent rapids and jagged rocks.
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.
North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site
North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but invited international media to observe the destruction, not experts as initially promised, which meant no one was there to verify what actually occurred.
New lava stream reaches Pacific Ocean
A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.