Music for elephants

Elephants eat their breakfast as they listen British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano. Almost 80 percent of about 3,000 elephants at tourist venues in Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nepal and Sri Lanka, endure poor living conditions and diets and are overworked, according to the animal welfare group World Animal Protection. The animals at Elephants World get good food and treatment for their physical ailments, but the music is an extra, special treat they appear to love. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

