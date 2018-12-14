Music for elephants
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants in sanctuary along Thailand-Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, December 9, 2018. Lam Duan, a 65-year-old, blind Thai elephant is enjoying her lunch,...more
Elephants eat their breakfast as they listen British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano. Almost 80 percent of about 3,000 elephants at tourist venues in Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nepal and Sri Lanka, endure poor living conditions and diets and...more
British volunteer Paul Barton unloads his piano. Several times a week, British classical pianist Barton, 57, sets up a piano against a backdrop of forested slopes and plays for his four-legged friends. "Maybe some of these blind elephants get a...more
Paul Barton and his daughter Emily Barton, 4, play piano. Lam Duan approached Barton as he began to play and she appeared to calm down and focus on the music. At another music session, several elephants seemed to move their heads and move about in...more
A woman hugs a blind elephant before Paul Barton plays piano. The owner of the sanctuary, Samart Prasithpol, 44, said the music seemed to provide the elephants with some special comfort. "We work here to rehabilitate the elephants physically," Smart...more
Elephants eat their breakfast as they listen to Paul Barton play piano. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Emily Barton, 4, is seen before she and her father play piano. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...
Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair
Time magazine named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its Person of...
Spilled cargo
When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.
Creatures caught on camera
Remote cameras capture elusive animals in their natural habitats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against Hungary's new labor and judiciary laws
Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing labor regulations and which would exempt government from independent control by the courts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.
Inside Congo's Ebola zone
The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO and Congo health officials.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Protests
Our top photos of protests in the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disasters photos of the year.
Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ
South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.
Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and orchestrating hush payments to women before the 2016 election, telling the judge his "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump.