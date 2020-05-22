Edition:
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

Men make sweets at a small traditional factory in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man carries his son who holds a balloon outside a shopping mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A volunteer from the International Association for Relief and Development (ONSUR) entertains internally displaced children, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday at an IDP camp in Idlib, Syria May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man works on a bazin cloth ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Adjame a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Muslims shop for clothes and shoes ahead of Eid al-Fitr at the market in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A worker places freshly-made traditional sweets as Palestinians prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan at a bakery in Jerusalem's Old City May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman wears a protective face mask as she buys meat for making traditional food ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

An official wearing a protective mask uses a telescope to view the moon on the roof of the Ministry of Religious Affairs building to mark the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

People are seen on a street ahead of Eid al-Fitr after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man disinfects the Banya Bashi mosque, before the last Friday prayers of fasting holy month of Ramadan ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A worker shows traditional sweets as Palestinians prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan at a bakery in Jerusalem's Old City May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man releases soap bubbles at a market as Palestinians prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

May 20 2020
Ramadan in a pandemic

Ramadan in a pandemic

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...

May 20 2020
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

May 20 2020
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...

May 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Memorial Day upended by coronavirus

Memorial Day upended by coronavirus

Americans celebrate Memorial Day, established to honor and mourn military personnel who died while serving, amid unprecedented economic and social upheaval of the coronavirus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh

Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh

A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, after millions of people were moved out of its path.

U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions

U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions

Nearly all 50 U.S. states have allowed some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, raising fears among some health officials of a second wave of outbreaks.

Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport, with at least one passenger surviving but many others feared dead, officials said.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

View More

