Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Men make sweets at a small traditional factory in preparation for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man carries his son who holds a balloon outside a shopping mall ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday in Sanaa, Yemen May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A volunteer from the International Association for Relief and Development (ONSUR) entertains internally displaced children, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday at an IDP camp in Idlib, Syria May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man works on a bazin cloth ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Adjame a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Muslims shop for clothes and shoes ahead of Eid al-Fitr at the market in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A worker places freshly-made traditional sweets as Palestinians prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan at a bakery in Jerusalem's Old City May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman wears a protective face mask as she buys meat for making traditional food ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
An official wearing a protective mask uses a telescope to view the moon on the roof of the Ministry of Religious Affairs building to mark the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
People are seen on a street ahead of Eid al-Fitr after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man disinfects the Banya Bashi mosque, before the last Friday prayers of fasting holy month of Ramadan ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A worker shows traditional sweets as Palestinians prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan at a bakery in Jerusalem's Old City May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man releases soap bubbles at a market as Palestinians prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
