Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, May 13. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan.

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Kids play after Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in Cairo, Egypt, May 13. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A clown plays with a young girl during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Pakistani Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Muslim children carry torches around the neighborhood during a parade to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 12. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Russian service members and cadets attend the morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia, May 13. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayer at the oldest Al-Masfi mosque, which was damaged during the war against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, May 13. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Saudi family takes a selfie after performing Eid prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the King Abdulaziz Mosque, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13. REUTERS/Ahmad Yosri

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Filipino Muslims attend the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr outside the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, May 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
An Indonesian Muslim wears a face mask, designed in the likeness of the Palestinian flag as she prays at the Great Mosque of Al Azhar during Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 13. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Filipino Muslims attend the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr outside the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, May 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Mufti Ravil Gainutdin, chairman of the Muslim Spiritual Board of Russia, addresses Muslims during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr in Moscow, Russia, May 13. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Palestinian woman takes a selfie as the Dome of the Rock is seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Indonesian Muslims pray at Al Akbar mosque during Eid al-Fitr in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 13.  Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Muslim faithful performs Eid prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, at the Masjid Noor Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya, May 13. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the month of Ramadan, at Didsbury Central Mosque in Manchester, Britain, May 13. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Muslim worshippers prepare to observe the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer outside Lakemba Mosque in the Lakemba suburb of Sydney, Australia, May 13.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Muslim worshippers take a selfie after Eid al-Fitr prayers inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque in old Cairo, Egypt, May 13. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People on motorcycles rush to board a ferry at Mawa Ferry Terminal to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after the government imposed coronavirus restrictions on long-route public transport, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A man gestures as he attends a demonstration to express solidarity with the Palestinian people during the first day of Eid al-Fitr at Baqaa refugee camp near Amman, Jordan, May 13. REUTERS/Muath Freij

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Filipino Muslims attend the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr outside the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, May 13. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A boy plays with a toy gun in front of Muslim worshippers attending Eid al-Fitr prayer inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque in old Cairo, Egypt, May 13. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Pakistani Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 13. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
