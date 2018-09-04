Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon. A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a...more
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Chit Suu Win, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, reacts after listening to the the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Relatives of Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo leave after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar journalists stand in front of a police vehicle transporting Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to Insein prison after the court verdict in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive to listen to their verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Relatives of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leave after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Relatives of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo react while waiting for the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Reuters journalist Wa Lone departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, leave the court after listening to the verdict in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
