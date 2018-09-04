Edition:
United States
Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon. A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Chit Suu Win, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, reacts after listening to the the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Relatives of Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo leave after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Myanmar journalists stand in front of a police vehicle transporting Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to Insein prison after the court verdict in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive to listen to their verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Relatives of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leave after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Relatives of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo react while waiting for the verdict at Insein court in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, leave the court after listening to the verdict in Yangon. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
