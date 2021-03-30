Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar lies on a stretcher to receive medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An anti-coup protester looks out through a barricade during a protest against the military rule, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-coup protester walks past burning tires after activists launched a "garbage strike" against the military rule, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup protesters throw garbage on a street after activists launched a "garbage strike" against the military rule in Yangon, Myanmar, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents use trash to block streets as a form of protest in Thaketa township, Yangon, Myanmar, in this image obtained by Reuters on March 30, 2021. REUTERS
People protest against the military coup in Launglon township, Myanmar, March 30, 2021. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Karen refugees carrying belongings are seen at Salween riverbank in Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 29, 2021. Karen Women's Organization/via REUTERS
A man uses a slingshot during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hide behind a barricade during protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS
A protester fires a homemade air gun during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
A injured protester is rescued during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Protesters use slingshots while taking cover behind a barricade as smoke rises from burning debris during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 29, 2021. REUTERS
Smoke rises above buildings during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men run during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured civilian is transported on a rickshaw during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a torch as he stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Free Burma Rangers/via REUTERS
A man holds a device during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Bullet holes are seen on the window at American Center Yangon (ACY) in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
A security officer kicks a man lying on the street in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Members of the armed forces stand guard during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand on a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters carry an injured man to safety in Kawthoung, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during an anti-coup protesters crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Security forces confiscate what appears to be equipment used to make signs and protective gear from a house in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Tires burn on a street as protests against the military coup continue, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk on a street as barricades burn behind them during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
