Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2021 | 7:59am EST

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 19
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 19
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 19
People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 19
Myanmar soldiers look on they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar soldiers look on they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Myanmar soldiers look on they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 19
Buddhist monks walk past Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Buddhist monks walk past Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Buddhist monks walk past Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 19
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 19
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 19
Shwedagon pagoda is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Shwedagon pagoda is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Shwedagon pagoda is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 19
People wave flags as they ride on a vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. Aye Min Thant via REUTERS

People wave flags as they ride on a vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. Aye Min Thant via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
People wave flags as they ride on a vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. Aye Min Thant via REUTERS
Close
12 / 19
A man prays in front of Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar in the early morning, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

A man prays in front of Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar in the early morning, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A man prays in front of Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar in the early morning, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
A cyclist passes the regional government office in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

A cyclist passes the regional government office in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A cyclist passes the regional government office in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 19
Police vehicles are seen lined up in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. The Road/via REUTERS

Police vehicles are seen lined up in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. The Road/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Police vehicles are seen lined up in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. The Road/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
A view of an almost empty road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. Nuushi/via REUTERS

A view of an almost empty road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. Nuushi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A view of an almost empty road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. Nuushi/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 19
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 19
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 19
Myanmar soldiers look on as they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar soldiers look on as they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Myanmar soldiers look on as they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing...

Next Slideshows

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the...

Jan 31 2021
Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from January 2021.

Jan 30 2021
Life in locked down South Africa

Life in locked down South Africa

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown...

Jan 29 2021
America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

The United States is scrambling to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as the incoming Biden administration races to curb a pandemic it warns could still...

Jan 29 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.

Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from January 2021.

Life in locked down South Africa

Life in locked down South Africa

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies.

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

The United States is scrambling to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as the incoming Biden administration races to curb a pandemic it warns could still get worse.

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

Thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, to press the government to withdraw three new farm laws that they say will hurt their livelihoods.

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Protesters march as Poland puts into effect new abortion restrictions

Protesters march as Poland puts into effect new abortion restrictions

Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devout Catholic countries.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast