Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldiers look on they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Buddhist monks walk past Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Shwedagon pagoda is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
People wave flags as they ride on a vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. Aye Min Thant via REUTERS
A man prays in front of Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar in the early morning, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
A cyclist passes the regional government office in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Police vehicles are seen lined up in Yangon, Myanmar February 1. The Road/via REUTERS
A view of an almost empty road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. Nuushi/via REUTERS
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldiers look on as they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
