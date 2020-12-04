Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes

A Buddhist monk and firefighters release Burmese pythons into the wild at a forest on the outskirts of Yangon. "Generally, living in close proximity to people induces stress in snakes," said Kalyar Platt, a member of the Wildlife Conservation...more

A Buddhist monk and firefighters release Burmese pythons into the wild at a forest on the outskirts of Yangon. "Generally, living in close proximity to people induces stress in snakes," said Kalyar Platt, a member of the Wildlife Conservation Society, explaining the need to get them back into the forest as soon as possible. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Close