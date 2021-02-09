Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread
Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters during a demonstration against the military coup on a street in Bago, Myanmar, February 9, 2021.
A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured protester looks on next to medical personnel, as protesters rally against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator is detained as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard in line in front of protesters during a demonstration against the military coup on a street in Bago, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester wearing a red ribbon shows the three-finger salute during a rally against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters during a demonstration against the military coup on a street in Bago, Myanmar February 9, 2021. REUTERS
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
