Myanmar police open fire on protesters despite calls for restraint
Protesters lie on the ground after police open fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and military are seen during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters are seen near a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand on a road during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters wearing helmets shout slogans as they stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters are seen in a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters wearing helmets stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters wearing helmets stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters wearing helmets stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters wearing helmets hold shields in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
Protesters run after setting off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS
