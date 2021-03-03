Edition:
Wed Mar 3, 2021

Myanmar police open fire on protesters despite calls for restraint

Protesters lie on the ground after police open fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police and military are seen during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters are seen near a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police stand on a road during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters wearing helmets shout slogans as they stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters are seen in a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters wearing helmets stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters cover with makeshift shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters wearing helmets stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters wearing helmets stand behind a barricade in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters wearing helmets hold shields in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

Protesters run after setting off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. via REUTERS

The dancing Northern Lights

The dancing Northern Lights

The dancing Northern Lights

The dancing Northern Lights

Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis as they dance across the night sky in Finland.

9:32am EST
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

Mar 02 2021
The photographer who 'shot the 70s'

The photographer who 'shot the 70s'

Photographer Mick Rock is known for taking some of the most recognizable pictures of rock legends and album covers of the 1970s.

Mar 02 2021
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Works attributed to the elusive British street artist.

Mar 02 2021

