Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS
An armed security forces officer points their gun at a balcony as they survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Bodies lie on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
A mobile phone shows a picture of a Myanmar man in an army shirt threatening to shoot anti-coup protesters. Photo taken in Singapore, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Fanny Potkin
Demonstrators flee aways from the bodies and the police during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Bodies lie on the ground in front of a police formation during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Security forces stand on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Bodies lie on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Security forces stand on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup protesters move towards security forces with makeshift shields and barricades in North Okkalapa Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Demonstrators block a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Security forces gather on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters hide behind barricades during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade amongst smoke and tear gas during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Demonstrators carry shields during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Armed security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Fighter jets fly at low altitude over Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS
An excavator moves a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Armed security forces stand behind barricades during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Protesters hide behind a barricade as the tear gas and smoke rise amongst them during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. KHIT THIT MEDIA via REUTERS
People attend the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin, who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of 19-year-old protester Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, during her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup protesters move towards security forces with makeshift shields and barricades in North Okkalapa Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Protesters hide behind barricades during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
The funeral procession for 19-year old protester Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS
The funeral procession for 19-year old protester Angel, also known as Kyal Sinthis, in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS
