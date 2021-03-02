Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they take shelter while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Police fired gas and stun grenades at anti-coup...more
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Army officers detain a man during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People make the three-finger salute on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS
Riot police officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People set up a barricade on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS
Riot police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People make the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators run away from the police during a protest against the military coup on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS
A demonstrator shouts towards police during a protest against the military coup on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
People sit on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS
