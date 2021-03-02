Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 2, 2021 | 8:32am EST

Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they take shelter while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Police fired gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers detain a man during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2.  Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People make the three-finger salute on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2.   REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Riot police officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People set up a barricade on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2.  REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Riot police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People make the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2.   REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Demonstrators run away from the police during a protest against the military coup on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2.  REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A demonstrator shouts towards police during a protest against the military coup on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2.  REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People sit on a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
