Myanmar residents stage protests over military coup
People protest on the street against the military after Monday's coup, outside the Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman hits a plate during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Government staff wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A Buddhist monk and a boy walk in front of a graffiti that reads " We don't want a dictator" following a protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People burn a portrait of Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing as they protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Stickers notes with protest messages against an army coup are seen attached to a historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Healthcare workers showing the three-fingered salute from "Hunger Games" pose for a photo in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. HNIN YI WIN via REUTERS
A medical worker wears a red ribbon during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People protest on the street against the military after Monday's coup, outside the Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
General view of buildings as residents bang their pots and pans from their balconies in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021 in this screen grab from a video obtained by REUTERS
People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Healthcare workers pose for a picture at the Ayawaddy coronavirus treatment center in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. Prof Cho Mar Lwin/Handout via REUTERS
A woman hit a plastic container during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A sticker note with a protest message against an army coup is seen attach to an historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Healthcare workers hold placards with red ribbons at the Mandalay General Hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. Prof Cho Mar Lwin/Handout via REUTERS
A man attends a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents bang their pots and pans from their balconies in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021 in this screen grab from a video obtained by REUTERS
People hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man in a car hits a pot during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering...
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge...
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus.
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor in the building's rotunda.
WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization visits the Chinese city in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise
Brazil is dealing with another surge of COVID-19 infections that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point in several cities as concerns over a Brazilian variant of the virus rise.