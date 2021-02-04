Edition:
International
Myanmar residents stage protests over military coup

People protest on the street against the military after Monday's coup, outside the Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical workers wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman hits a plate during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Government staff wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A Buddhist monk and a boy walk in front of a graffiti that reads " We don't want a dictator" following a protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People burn a portrait of Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing as they protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Stickers notes with protest messages against an army coup are seen attached to a historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Healthcare workers showing the three-fingered salute from "Hunger Games" pose for a photo in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. HNIN YI WIN via REUTERS

A medical worker wears a red ribbon during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People protest on the street against the military after Monday's coup, outside the Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

General view of buildings as residents bang their pots and pans from their balconies in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021 in this screen grab from a video obtained by REUTERS

People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Healthcare workers pose for a picture at the Ayawaddy coronavirus treatment center in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. Prof Cho Mar Lwin/Handout via REUTERS

A woman hit a plastic container during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A sticker note with a protest message against an army coup is seen attach to an historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Healthcare workers hold placards with red ribbons at the Mandalay General Hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. Prof Cho Mar Lwin/Handout via REUTERS

A man attends a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents bang their pots and pans from their balconies in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021 in this screen grab from a video obtained by REUTERS

People hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man in a car hits a pot during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

