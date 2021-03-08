Myanmar's anti-coup protesters met with bullets and tear gas
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS
A-point-of-view from a volunteer medic running away with demonstrators from bullets, during crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Police officers holding shields and guns march towards a gate of the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Security forces kick a protester in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Protesters create a shield formation in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS
Karen National Union members take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS
Protesters set up a makeshift shield formation in preparation for potential clashes, in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS
People flash three-finger salutes as they attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protester run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS
A police vehicle is seen as shots were fired at protesters in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Rubber bullets are seen in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Police are seen in front of a protester barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers holding shields and guns enter the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Security forces are seen during a protest in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his dead body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus
A look at the staggering 2.7 million deaths from the coronavirus, as the world enters one year of living in a pandemic.
In pictures: Meghan and Harry's life together
Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan following their tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.
One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs
Coronavirus patients fight to survive in hospitals around the world.
How the pandemic has affected women around the world
From childbirth in isolation to juggling work, parenting and remote learning from home, here are some of the ways the coronavirus has changed women's lives.
MORE IN PICTURES
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus
A look at the staggering 2.7 million deaths from the coronavirus, as the world enters one year of living in a pandemic.
In pictures: Meghan and Harry's life together
Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan following their tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.
One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs
Coronavirus patients fight to survive in hospitals around the world.
How the pandemic has affected women around the world
From childbirth in isolation to juggling work, parenting and remote learning from home, here are some of the ways the coronavirus has changed women's lives.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins
People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Women of the NHS fighting on Britain's COVID frontline
After a year that has shaken Britain's National Health Service to its core, women working at a hospital in the East Lancashire NHS Trust talk about what the coronavirus crisis has meant to them.
Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip
Pope Francis visits Iraq for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.