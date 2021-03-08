Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 8, 2021 | 10:41am EST

Myanmar's anti-coup protesters met with bullets and tear gas

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
A demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS

A demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A-point-of-view from a volunteer medic running away with demonstrators from bullets, during crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS

A-point-of-view from a volunteer medic running away with demonstrators from bullets, during crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A-point-of-view from a volunteer medic running away with demonstrators from bullets, during crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Police officers holding shields and guns march towards a gate of the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Police officers holding shields and guns march towards a gate of the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Police officers holding shields and guns march towards a gate of the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Security forces kick a protester in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Security forces kick a protester in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Security forces kick a protester in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Protesters create a shield formation in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Protesters create a shield formation in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Protesters create a shield formation in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Karen National Union members take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS

Karen National Union members take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Karen National Union members take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
Protesters set up a makeshift shield formation in preparation for potential clashes, in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS

Protesters set up a makeshift shield formation in preparation for potential clashes, in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Protesters set up a makeshift shield formation in preparation for potential clashes, in Yangon, Myanmar March 6, 2021. REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
People flash three-finger salutes as they attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People flash three-finger salutes as they attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People flash three-finger salutes as they attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Protester run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protester run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Protester run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
People take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS

People take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
People take part in a protest against the military coup in Papun, Kayin state, Myanmar March 5, 2021. KIC NEWS PAGE/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
A police vehicle is seen as shots were fired at protesters in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

A police vehicle is seen as shots were fired at protesters in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
A police vehicle is seen as shots were fired at protesters in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Rubber bullets are seen in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Rubber bullets are seen in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Rubber bullets are seen in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Police are seen in front of a protester barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police are seen in front of a protester barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Police are seen in front of a protester barricade during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Police officers holding shields and guns enter the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Police officers holding shields and guns enter the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Police officers holding shields and guns enter the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Security forces are seen during a protest in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS

Security forces are seen during a protest in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Security forces are seen during a protest in Nyaung-U, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his dead body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his dead body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his dead body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
People attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman in Yangon, Myanmar March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

Next Slideshows

One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

A look at the staggering 2.7 million deaths from the coronavirus, as the world enters one year of living in a pandemic.

9:22am EST
In pictures: Meghan and Harry's life together

In pictures: Meghan and Harry's life together

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan following their tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

9:17am EST
One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs

One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs

Coronavirus patients fight to survive in hospitals around the world.

9:09am EST
How the pandemic has affected women around the world

How the pandemic has affected women around the world

From childbirth in isolation to juggling work, parenting and remote learning from home, here are some of the ways the coronavirus has changed women's lives.

12:00am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

A look at the staggering 2.7 million deaths from the coronavirus, as the world enters one year of living in a pandemic.

In pictures: Meghan and Harry's life together

In pictures: Meghan and Harry's life together

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan following their tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs

One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs

Coronavirus patients fight to survive in hospitals around the world.

How the pandemic has affected women around the world

How the pandemic has affected women around the world

From childbirth in isolation to juggling work, parenting and remote learning from home, here are some of the ways the coronavirus has changed women's lives.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Women of the NHS fighting on Britain's COVID frontline

Women of the NHS fighting on Britain's COVID frontline

After a year that has shaken Britain's National Health Service to its core, women working at a hospital in the East Lancashire NHS Trust talk about what the coronavirus crisis has meant to them.

Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip

Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip

Pope Francis visits Iraq for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast