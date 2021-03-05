Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view
A demonstrator is detained by riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators are seen behind makeshift barricades during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Detained protesters line up to get onto military vehicles in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. REUTERS
A satellite image shows 89 cargo trucks and soldiers in formation at a military base in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Riot police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A satellite image shows street murals "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Bodies lie on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
A Maxar satellite image shows protests and street barricades in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Armed security forces survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Detained protesters queue to get onto military vehicles amid the anti-coup protests in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Demonstrators clash with police amidst a cloud of smoke during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
A wounded anti-coup demonstrator is seen after being detained by the police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen after police fire a canister at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS
Riot police walk in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke trails a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Army officers detain a man during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded protester lies on the ground while others crouch behind a barricade amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2021. News Watch/via REUTERS
Security forces gather on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rise from burning objects during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Armed security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier points their gun at a balcony on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
A police officer stands over a body laying on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
An armed security forces officer points their gun at a balcony as they survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Police stand in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A Maxar satellite image shows street murals, including "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", "Wan Want Justice", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers advance on pro-democracy protesters during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-democracy protesters run as riot police officers advance on them during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police form up at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq...
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium
Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium
Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.
Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK."
Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations
Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a rape accusation he denies.
Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack
Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.
Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup
Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday as protesters took to the streets again undeterred by the rising death toll.
Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists
Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.