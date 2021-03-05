Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 5, 2021 | 11:24am EST

Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view

A demonstrator is detained by riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator is detained by riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A demonstrator is detained by riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 38
Demonstrators are seen behind makeshift barricades during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Demonstrators are seen behind makeshift barricades during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Demonstrators are seen behind makeshift barricades during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Close
2 / 38
Detained protesters line up to get onto military vehicles in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021.  REUTERS

Detained protesters line up to get onto military vehicles in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021.  REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Detained protesters line up to get onto military vehicles in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3, 2021.  REUTERS
Close
3 / 38
A satellite image shows 89 cargo trucks and soldiers in formation at a military base in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows 89 cargo trucks and soldiers in formation at a military base in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A satellite image shows 89 cargo trucks and soldiers in formation at a military base in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 38
Riot police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Riot police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 38
A satellite image shows street murals "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows street murals "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A satellite image shows street murals "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 38
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Close
7 / 38
Bodies lie on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Bodies lie on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Bodies lie on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Close
8 / 38
A Maxar satellite image shows protests and street barricades in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A Maxar satellite image shows protests and street barricades in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A Maxar satellite image shows protests and street barricades in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 38
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 38
Armed security forces survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Armed security forces survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Armed security forces survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Close
11 / 38
Detained protesters queue to get onto military vehicles amid the anti-coup protests in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Detained protesters queue to get onto military vehicles amid the anti-coup protests in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Detained protesters queue to get onto military vehicles amid the anti-coup protests in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Close
12 / 38
Demonstrators clash with police amidst a cloud of smoke during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Demonstrators clash with police amidst a cloud of smoke during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police amidst a cloud of smoke during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Close
13 / 38
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Close
14 / 38
A wounded anti-coup demonstrator is seen after being detained by the police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A wounded anti-coup demonstrator is seen after being detained by the police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A wounded anti-coup demonstrator is seen after being detained by the police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 38
Anti-coup demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-coup demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Anti-coup demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 38
Smoke is seen after police fire a canister at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS

Smoke is seen after police fire a canister at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Smoke is seen after police fire a canister at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS
Close
17 / 38
Riot police walk in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police walk in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Riot police walk in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 38
Smoke trails a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Smoke trails a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Smoke trails a tear gas canister during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Close
19 / 38
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 38
Army officers detain a man during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Army officers detain a man during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers detain a man during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 38
A wounded protester lies on the ground while others crouch behind a barricade amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2021. News Watch/via REUTERS

A wounded protester lies on the ground while others crouch behind a barricade amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2021. News Watch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A wounded protester lies on the ground while others crouch behind a barricade amid protests against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2021. News Watch/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 38
Security forces gather on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Security forces gather on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Security forces gather on a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 38
Smoke rise from burning objects during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Smoke rise from burning objects during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Smoke rise from burning objects during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Close
24 / 38
Armed security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021.   Myanmar Now via REUTERS

Armed security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021.   Myanmar Now via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Armed security forces move towards demonstrators during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021.   Myanmar Now via REUTERS
Close
25 / 38
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 38
Riot police officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Riot police officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 38
A soldier points their gun at a balcony on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

A soldier points their gun at a balcony on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A soldier points their gun at a balcony on a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 3, 2021. REUTERS
Close
28 / 38
A police officer stands over a body laying on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021.  REUTERS

A police officer stands over a body laying on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021.  REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A police officer stands over a body laying on the ground during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar March 3, 2021.  REUTERS
Close
29 / 38
An armed security forces officer points their gun at a balcony as they survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS

An armed security forces officer points their gun at a balcony as they survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
An armed security forces officer points their gun at a balcony as they survey a street in Yangon, Myanmar March 4, 2021. REUTERS
Close
30 / 38
Police stand in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police stand in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Police stand in the middle of a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 38
A Maxar satellite image shows street murals, including "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", "Wan Want Justice", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A Maxar satellite image shows street murals, including "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", "Wan Want Justice", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A Maxar satellite image shows street murals, including "Free Our Leaders", "Reject Military Coup", "Wan Want Justice", and "We Want Democracy" in Mandalay, Myanmar March 4, 2021. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 38
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
33 / 38
Riot police officers advance on pro-democracy protesters during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police officers advance on pro-democracy protesters during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Riot police officers advance on pro-democracy protesters during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
34 / 38
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 38
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Army officers intervene during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 38
Pro-democracy protesters run as riot police officers advance on them during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-democracy protesters run as riot police officers advance on them during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Pro-democracy protesters run as riot police officers advance on them during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
37 / 38
Police form up at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS

Police form up at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Police form up at a junction as protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. DAKKHINA INSIGHT/ via REUTERS
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Next Slideshows

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

9:53am EST
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq...

9:10am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 04 2021
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January...

Mar 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK."

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a rape accusation he denies.

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday as protesters took to the streets again undeterred by the rising death toll.

Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists

Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast