Myth-making of Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu, October 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu, October 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167, June 2014. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu, April 2015. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army at an unknown location, March 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the members of the Korean People's Army, May 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, August 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force, October 2014. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, April 2014. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12, May 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory in Pyongyang, November 2017. KCNA via Reuters
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening, April 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the May 9 Catfish Farm in Pyongyang, December 12. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, April 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp in Pyongyang, July 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in Pyongyang, April 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in Pyongyang, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un organizes and guides a combined joint drill of the units under KPA Combined Units 572 and 630, November 2014. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, March 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang, March 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, October 2015. KCNA/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Spanish children go outdoors for first time in six weeks
On foot and with bicycles, skateboards and scooters, Spanish children emerged from their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of...
Georgia forges ahead with reopening
Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses were allowed to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who disregarded warnings from...
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
Coronavirus spreads through prisons around the world
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.
MORE IN PICTURES
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Spanish children go outdoors for first time in six weeks
On foot and with bicycles, skateboards and scooters, Spanish children emerged from their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.
Georgia forges ahead with reopening
Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses were allowed to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who disregarded warnings from public health officials that relaxing restrictions could lead to more infections and deaths.
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Coronavirus spreads through prisons around the world
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
House calls in the time of coronavirus
Healthcare workers visit patients at home during lockdowns to control the spread of coronavirus.
U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus reached 50,000 on Friday, having doubled in 10 days, according to a Reuters tally. More than 875,000 Americans have contracted COVID-19, and on average about 2,000 have died every day this month.