NAACP Image Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Black-ish. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Andra Day and Common raise their fists during their performance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Naturi Naughton poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series for Power. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
(L to R) Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Angela Robinson and Laverne Cox arrive on stage to present the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Daniel Kaluuya poses with his Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Actor Danny Glover accepts the President's Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross poses with her Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for Black-ish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Actor Danny Glover reacts after hearing the announcement that he was to receive the President's Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
James Lopez, Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee (L to R) accept the Outstanding Motion Picture award for Girls Trip. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates with her colleagues as Black-ish wins the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Ava DuVernay poses with the Entertainer of the Year Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Presenter Halle Berry speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Presenter Mary J. Blige speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Omari Hardwick poses backstage with his Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Power. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
(L-R) Malcolm D. Lee, Will Packer and James Lopez pose with the Outstanding Motion Picture award for Girls Trip. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Anthony Anderson holds his award after winning for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Black-ish. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Daniel Kaluuya wins the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Courtney Kemp Agboh (3rd L) and the cast pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series for Power. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Presenter Chadwick Boseman reads the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Presenters Jemele Hill and Michael Smith speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Terry Crews and Jay Pharoah present the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Actress Courtney Kemp holds the award alongside cast and crew after winning for Outstanding Drama Series for Power. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Charlie Wilson accepts the Music Makes a Difference award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Presenters Judge Greg Mathis and Angela Rye speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
William Lucy accepts the Chairman's Award from NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Ava DuVernay accepts the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Omari Hardwick accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Power. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
