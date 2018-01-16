Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018

NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Issa Rae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jessica Lil Mama Kirkland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Imani Hakim. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Keesha Sharp. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Lynn Whitfield. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Laurence Fishburne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tamera Mowry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Yvette Nicole Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Danny Glover and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Meta Golding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Natalie Paul. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Common, Omari Hardwick and Tristan Wilds. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Keegan-Michael Key and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tina Lifford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jussie Smollett (L) and Jurnee Smollett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Claudia Jordan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jessica Meza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tiffany Boone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Ethan Hutchinson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Bianca Lawson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Adrienne Houghton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Marsai Martin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Lonnie Chavez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Tichina Arnold. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Singer Somi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Antoinette Robertson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Meta Golding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jordan Peele and Mark Boal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Claudia Jordan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jemele Hill and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
