NAACP Image Awards red carpet
Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Issa Rae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Lil Mama Kirkland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Imani Hakim. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Keesha Sharp. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lynn Whitfield. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laurence Fishburne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tamera Mowry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yvette Nicole Brown. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danny Glover and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Meta Golding. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natalie Paul. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Common, Omari Hardwick and Tristan Wilds. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Keegan-Michael Key and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tina Lifford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jussie Smollett (L) and Jurnee Smollett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Claudia Jordan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Meza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tiffany Boone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ethan Hutchinson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bianca Lawson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adrienne Houghton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marsai Martin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lonnie Chavez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tichina Arnold. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Somi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Antoinette Robertson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jordan Peele and Mark Boal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jemele Hill and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
