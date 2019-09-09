Edition:
Nadal beats Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates match point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men s final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, September 8, 2019. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
Rafael Nadal greets Daniil Medvedev after the match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal celebrates match point. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev in the men s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal poses with the championship trophy. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal reacts to a video tribute prior to the trophy ceremony. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev reacts to crowd applause during the trophy ceremony. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal celebrates with the championship trophy. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal (left) greets Daniil Medvedev (right) after the match. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev reacts after the men s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after losing a point. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal of Spain cools off between games. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev hits to Rafael Nadal. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat drips from the chin of Rafael Nadal. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal wins the first set. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal reaches for a backhand against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R). Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal selects tennis balls for his serve. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev hits to Rafael Nadal. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal hits to Daniil Medvedev. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban in attendance. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Actor Uma Thurman. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones watch the men's final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

