Nail-biting scenes from election night
A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of President Trump react in a bar as they watch the election broadcast on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shannon Erstein and Beka Carlson react to preliminary election results in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Biden supporters face off against a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Trump supporter watches the election results come in on Fox News at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Biden supporter Lala Walker reacts to early election results in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Vietnamese American supporters of President Trump gather for an election watch party in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night rally, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Biden supporters watch the screen as another poll closes, during a drive-in watch party at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People watch as President Trump speaks about early results from the election, in front of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
David Ganz of Washington, D.C. reacts to preliminary results in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman reacts at a watch party at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Biden supporter watches and listens to election returns while waiting in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night event, in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
