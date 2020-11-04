Edition:
United States
Wed Nov 4, 2020

Nail-biting scenes from election night

A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A person watches the early election results from a bar in San Diego, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People react as they watch early results on television at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Hannah McKay  
Supporters of President Trump react in a bar as they watch the election broadcast on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Supporters of President Trump react in a bar as they watch the election broadcast on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Supporters of President Trump react in a bar as they watch the election broadcast on Staten Island in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shannon Erstein and Beka Carlson react to preliminary election results in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Shannon Erstein and Beka Carlson react to preliminary election results in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Shannon Erstein and Beka Carlson react to preliminary election results in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Biden supporters face off against a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Biden supporters face off against a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Biden supporters face off against a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Trump supporter watches the election results come in on Fox News at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A Trump supporter watches the election results come in on Fox News at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A Trump supporter watches the election results come in on Fox News at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Biden supporter Lala Walker reacts to early election results in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Biden supporter Lala Walker reacts to early election results in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Biden supporter Lala Walker reacts to early election results in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare  
Vietnamese American supporters of President Trump gather for an election watch party in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Vietnamese American supporters of President Trump gather for an election watch party in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Vietnamese American supporters of President Trump gather for an election watch party in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Supporters of Senator Lindsey Graham react at his election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe  
Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night rally, in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night rally, in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night rally, in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Mike Segar  
Biden supporters watch the screen as another poll closes, during a drive-in watch party at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Biden supporters watch the screen as another poll closes, during a drive-in watch party at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Biden supporters watch the screen as another poll closes, during a drive-in watch party at Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People watch as President Trump speaks about early results from the election, in front of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People watch as President Trump speaks about early results from the election, in front of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
People watch as President Trump speaks about early results from the election, in front of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
David Ganz of Washington, D.C. reacts to preliminary results in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

David Ganz of Washington, D.C. reacts to preliminary results in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
David Ganz of Washington, D.C. reacts to preliminary results in Washington.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman reacts at a watch party at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman reacts at a watch party at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A woman reacts at a watch party at McPherson Square in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Biden supporter watches and listens to election returns while waiting in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night event, in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Biden supporter watches and listens to election returns while waiting in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night event, in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A Biden supporter watches and listens to election returns while waiting in the parking lot where Biden will hold his election night event, in Wilmington, Delaware.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

