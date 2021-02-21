Edition:
Pictures | Sun Feb 21, 2021 | 2:24am EST

Naomi Osaka captures second Australian Open crown

Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Naomi Osaka celebrates with champagne during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka is pictured with the trophy following her victory over Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in their women's singles final match during the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka heads back toward the court after celebrating with the people in her player box following her victory over Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in their women's singles final match during the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady of the U.S. embrace after their final match. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates as she leaves the court after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
General view of Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. Crowds are at a reduced capacity for this year's event due to the coronavirus. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Crowds are at a reduced capacity in the arena. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka is seen in action. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in action during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in action during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. is seen in action. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
