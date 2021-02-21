Naomi Osaka captures second Australian Open crown
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title...more
Naomi Osaka celebrates with champagne during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Japan's Naomi Osaka is pictured with the trophy following her victory over Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in their women's singles final match during the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021....more
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Japan's Naomi Osaka heads back toward the court after celebrating with the people in her player box following her victory over Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in their women's singles final match during the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne...more
Japan's Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady of the U.S. embrace after their final match. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates as she leaves the court after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
General view of Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. Crowds are at a reduced capacity for this year's event due to the coronavirus. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Crowds are at a reduced capacity in the arena. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Japan's Naomi Osaka is seen in action. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in action during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in action during her final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Jennifer Brady of the U.S. is seen in action. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
