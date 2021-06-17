Naomi Osaka through the years

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Osaka's agent told Reuters via email. Wimbledon organizers,...more

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Osaka's agent told Reuters via email. Wimbledon organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said Osaka would be "greatly missed" at the Grand Slam this year. Naomi Osaka in action during her second road match against Jessica Pegula of U.S. at the Italian Open, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

