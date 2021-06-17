Edition:
Naomi Osaka through the years

Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but her agent said that the world number two will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka in action during the first round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova at the Australian Open, January 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Japan's Osaka quit the French Open last month following her first-round victory after organizers fined her $15,000 and threatened her with expulsion from the tournament when she refused to attend mandatory post-match press conferences. The 23-year-old, who said she has "social anxiety", explained that the media's line of questioning after matches impacted her mental well-being. Naomi Osaka in action during her first-round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig at the French Open, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Osaka's agent told Reuters via email. Wimbledon organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said Osaka would be "greatly missed" at the Grand Slam this year. Naomi Osaka in action during her second road match against Jessica Pegula of U.S. at the Italian Open, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Osaka's participation at Wimbledon was in doubt this month when she pulled out of a WTA 500 grasscourt tournament in Berlin which was meant to serve as a tune-up for the Grand Slam. Naomi Osaka serves against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the fourth round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium, March 29, 2021. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, had announced in the build-up to the French Open that she would not face the media and stuck to her stance. A strongly-worded letter from the board of the four Grand Slam tournaments followed, warning her of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors - after which she announced her withdrawal on social media. Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with champagne during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Osaka's sudden withdrawal led to an outpouring of support from fellow tennis professionals and other athletes, including Venus and Serena Williams, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and former Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt. Naomi Osaka signs autographs for fans after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during the Australian Open, February 2021. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
The reaction to Osaka's withdrawal put French Open organizers on the back foot. Although they defended their handling of the situation, they accepted that the governing bodies need to do better on mental health issues. Osaka's withdrawal was a second major blow to Wimbledon on Thursday after 20-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal announced he was skipping the grasscourt major following a grueling claycourt season. Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. at the Australian Open, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Naomi Osaka with Serena Williams of the U.S. at A Day at The Drive in Adelaide, Australia, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Morgan Sette

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy after winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during the Australian Open, February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Aug 28, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Naomi Osaka (JPN) hits the ball against Elise Mertens (BEL) during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Naomi Osaka with a butterfly on her finger during her third-round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 14, 2021 General view of a photographer during the fourth round match between Japan's Naomi Osaka and Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Naomi Osaka celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 12, 2021. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka arrives on court before her quarter-final match against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh at the Australian Open, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Naomi Osaka in action during her third-round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Naomi Osaka in action during her third-round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Naomi Osaka taps rackets with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match on day 13 of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 12, 2021. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka in action against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova during the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Naomi Osaka hits to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the fourth round on day eight of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 2, 2019. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Naomi Osaka congratulates Serena Williams on her win during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, August 9, 2019. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Naomi Osaka kisses her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, January 26, 2019
Naomi Osaka in action during her match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova during the Brisbane International in Australia, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Naomi Osaka cries as Serena Williams comforts her after the crowd booed during the trophy ceremony following the women’s final of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 8, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Naomi Osaka in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the Australian Open, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
Naomi Osaka signs autographs after winning her second-round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open tennis tournament, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
