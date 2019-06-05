NASA's first SpaceX astronauts
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22, 2019. The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly...more
NASA astronaut flight gear is shown in a pre-flight ready room in Houston Texas, May 21. Space shuttle veterans Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 are slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the debut manned flight of...more
NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover gears up for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. Astronauts, Mike Hopkins, 50, and Victor Glover, 43, are designated for launch aboard the vehicle's first official operational mission at a later...more
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk out to their aircraft prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. The Crew Dragon and the Falcon 9 rocket that loft it into orbit are both SpaceX creations. The first...more
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk out to their aircraft prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. NASA is paying SpaceX and aerospace rival Boeing Co nearly $7 billion combined, for each to construct...more
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins taxi their T38 aircraft for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins climb after takeoff in their T38 aircraft during a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The sleeve of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover reflects the SpaceX spacecraft he will be riding in when lifts-off to the International Space Station on a future mission as he trains at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May...more
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The crew notebook of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover is shown as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronaut Michael Hopkins works through an emergency procedure inside a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins talk over their flight procedures prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view showing a life-size replica of the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pair of Vans NASA sneakers are worn by commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view inside a replica science lab of the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The crew notebook of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover is shown as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Video screens monitor the inside of a replica International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake6
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley gather for a group photo at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations
President Trump and other world leaders attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, Britain.
Trump's state visit to the UK
Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.
D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy
More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of...
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and...
MORE IN PICTURES
D-Day veterans return to Normandy
World War Two veterans and enthusiasts gather in France ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations
President Trump and other world leaders attend an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, Britain.
Trump's state visit to the UK
Britain rolls out the red carpet for President Donald Trump's three-day state visit, with royal pomp and pageantry, politics and historical commemorations.
D-Day: The Allied invasion of Normandy
More than 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, bursting through German coastal defenses to open the way to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime.
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show
The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.
'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a sneering baby in a diaper flew outside the British parliament in London on Tuesday ahead of protests.