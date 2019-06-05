Edition:
NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22, 2019. The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly aboard a SpaceX capsule built for NASA shrugged off a spate of design and test mishaps, saying such setbacks were "part of the process" and the new technology was far more advanced than the space shuttle program that ended eight years ago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22, 2019. The first U.S. astronauts chosen to fly aboard a SpaceX capsule built for NASA shrugged off a spate of design and test mishaps, saying such setbacks were "part of the process" and the new technology was far more advanced than the space shuttle program that ended eight years ago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA astronaut flight gear is shown in a pre-flight ready room in Houston Texas, May 21. Space shuttle veterans Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 are slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the debut manned flight of the Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station and back. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA astronaut flight gear is shown in a pre-flight ready room in Houston Texas, May 21. Space shuttle veterans Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52 are slated for blastoff later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the debut manned flight of the Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station and back. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover gears up for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. Astronauts, Mike Hopkins, 50, and Victor Glover, 43, are designated for launch aboard the vehicle's first official operational mission at a later date, possibly with two more crew members from other countries. While a series of design hitches and test accidents may end up pushing back this year's maiden launch to 2020, the astronauts voiced trust in the capabilities and safety of the space vehicles being developed through NASA's new commercial partnerships. They also said the business of space flight was not always neat and clean. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover gears up for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. Astronauts, Mike Hopkins, 50, and Victor Glover, 43, are designated for launch aboard the vehicle's first official operational mission at a later date, possibly with two more crew members from other countries. While a series of design hitches and test accidents may end up pushing back this year's maiden launch to 2020, the astronauts voiced trust in the capabilities and safety of the space vehicles being developed through NASA's new commercial partnerships. They also said the business of space flight was not always neat and clean. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk out to their aircraft prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. The Crew Dragon and the Falcon 9 rocket that loft it into orbit are both SpaceX creations. The first crewed launch of the two will mark a major milestone, not only for Musk's company, but for NASA in its quest to resume human space flight from U.S. soil after nearly a decade. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk out to their aircraft prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. The Crew Dragon and the Falcon 9 rocket that loft it into orbit are both SpaceX creations. The first crewed launch of the two will mark a major milestone, not only for Musk's company, but for NASA in its quest to resume human space flight from U.S. soil after nearly a decade. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk out to their aircraft prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. NASA is paying SpaceX and aerospace rival Boeing Co nearly $7 billion combined, for each to construct rocket-and-capsule launch systems for ferrying astronauts to the space station. Since NASA ended its space shuttle program in 2011, U.S. astronauts have had to fly aboard Russian-launched Soyuz spacecraft on missions to the orbital research laboratory. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk out to their aircraft prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. NASA is paying SpaceX and aerospace rival Boeing Co nearly $7 billion combined, for each to construct rocket-and-capsule launch systems for ferrying astronauts to the space station. Since NASA ended its space shuttle program in 2011, U.S. astronauts have had to fly aboard Russian-launched Soyuz spacecraft on missions to the orbital research laboratory. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins taxi their T38 aircraft for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins taxi their T38 aircraft for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins climb after takeoff in their T38 aircraft during a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins climb after takeoff in their T38 aircraft during a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The sleeve of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover reflects the SpaceX spacecraft he will be riding in when lifts-off to the International Space Station on a future mission as he trains at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The sleeve of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover reflects the SpaceX spacecraft he will be riding in when lifts-off to the International Space Station on a future mission as he trains at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The crew notebook of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover is shown as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The crew notebook of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover is shown as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronaut Michael Hopkins works through an emergency procedure inside a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronaut Michael Hopkins works through an emergency procedure inside a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins talk over their flight procedures prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins talk over their flight procedures prior to a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view showing a life-size replica of the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A view showing a life-size replica of the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pair of Vans NASA sneakers are worn by commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A pair of Vans NASA sneakers are worn by commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view inside a replica science lab of the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A view inside a replica science lab of the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The crew notebook of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover is shown as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The crew notebook of NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover is shown as he trains inside a replica International Space Station at the the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Video screens monitor the inside of a replica International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Video screens monitor the inside of a replica International Space Station at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake6

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 22. REUTERS/Mike Blake6
NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley gather for a group photo at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA commercial crew astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley gather for a group photo at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, May 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
