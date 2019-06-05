NASA's first SpaceX astronauts

NASA commercial crew astronaut Victor Glover gears up for a training flight in Houston, Texas, May 21. Astronauts, Mike Hopkins, 50, and Victor Glover, 43, are designated for launch aboard the vehicle's first official operational mission at a later date, possibly with two more crew members from other countries. While a series of design hitches and test accidents may end up pushing back this year's maiden launch to 2020, the astronauts voiced trust in the capabilities and safety of the space vehicles being developed through NASA's new commercial partnerships. They also said the business of space flight was not always neat and clean. REUTERS/Mike Blake

