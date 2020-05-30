NASA's historic SpaceX crewed mission launches
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A U.S. flag is seen as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Thom Baur
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Donald Trump watches the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence watch the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket purges fuel after topping off before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken greet their families before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket, on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 29. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives to attend the launch, May 30. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A countdown clock is shown in front of Pad 39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley waves as he heads to Pad39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 29. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
