Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 30, 2020 | 4:09pm EDT

NASA's historic SpaceX crewed mission launches

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Close
1 / 21
A U.S. flag is seen as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A U.S. flag is seen as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A U.S. flag is seen as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
2 / 21
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
Close
3 / 21
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Thom Baur

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off, May 30. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Close
4 / 21
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft launches from Cape Canaveral, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 21
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper &nbsp;

NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper  

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper  
Close
6 / 21
President Donald Trump watches the launch,&nbsp;May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump watches the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
President Donald Trump watches the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 21
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
Close
8 / 21
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People view the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.
Close
9 / 21
President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence watch the launch, &nbsp;May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence watch the launch,  May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence watch the launch,  May 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 21
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket purges fuel after topping off before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket purges fuel after topping off before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket purges fuel after topping off before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
11 / 21
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken greet their families before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken greet their families before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken greet their families before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
12 / 21
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket, on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket, on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 29.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket, on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 29.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
13 / 21
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
14 / 21
President Donald Trump &nbsp;walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives to attend the launch, May 30. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump  walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives to attend the launch, May 30. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
President Donald Trump  walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives to attend the launch, May 30. REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 21
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
16 / 21
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
17 / 21
A countdown clock is shown in front of Pad 39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A countdown clock is shown in front of Pad 39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A countdown clock is shown in front of Pad 39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
18 / 21
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley waves as he heads to Pad39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley waves as he heads to Pad39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley waves as he heads to Pad39A before the launch, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
19 / 21
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken head to the launch pad, May 30. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
20 / 21
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 29.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft sits atop a Falcon 9 booster rocket on Pad39A, May 29.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
60 years of NASA missions

60 years of NASA missions

Next Slideshows

60 years of NASA missions

60 years of NASA missions

Images from 60 years of NASA missions into space.

3:23pm EDT
Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer s knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

2:42pm EDT
Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other...

2:01pm EDT
Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 438,000 confirmed cases.

May 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

60 years of NASA missions

60 years of NASA missions

Images from 60 years of NASA missions into space.

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer s knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd.

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 438,000 confirmed cases.

Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients

Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients

Scenes from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated as India's infection rates rise and the coronavirus rages within a strained hospital system.

All dressed up, no prom to go to

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Prom plans have been dashed for many of the seniors of 2020, with lockdowns that may extend through the autumn.

Flyovers salute frontline workers

Flyovers salute frontline workers

Military flyovers around the world thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast