NASA's InSight lands on Mars
NASA's InSight Mars lander acquired this image of the area in front of the lander using its lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera (ICC) with the ICC image field of view of 124 x 124 degrees, on Mars, November 26, 2018. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout...more
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS
People watch on a video screen as the spaceship InSight lands on the planet's surface after a six-month journey, in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Project manager Tom Hoffman points to the first picture sent back to earth from Mars by the spaceship InSight at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS
A security officer records the events at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California after the spaceship Insight landed on the surface of Mars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA engineers in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) hug as the spaceship InSight lands on the Mars in Pasadena, California. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS
The mission control team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory react on a video screen in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A life-size model of the spaceship Insight, NASA's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, is shown at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA engineers in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory react as the first picture arrives from the spaceship InSight after it landed on Mars from JPL in Pasadena, California. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS
People react as they watch on a video screen the spaceship InSight, NASA's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, land on the planet's surface, in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
