National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage
D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
D.C. National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protests against near the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People are reflected in a National Guard vehicle during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits DC National Guard military officers guarding the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A National Guard member mounts guard as a man exercises during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers with the Army National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police block a street during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020....more
A National Guard personnel points a rubber bullet gun at protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Law enforcement personnel, including National Guard, stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Airman with the Air National Guard stands guard during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
National Guard personnel are seen during a protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Minnesota Army National Guard Chaplains take a knee with protesters during a peaceful demonstration near the Minnesota State Capital in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A D.C. National Guard member looks out of a military vehicle while riding along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A child carrying a small broom walks by a line of National Guard members deployed to Bellevue Square as community members clean up after looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday in downtown Bellevue, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator raises his hands as police officers and D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
D.C. National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The National Guard protects a barricaded Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Members of the National Guard and Seattle Police at front wear gas masks and riot shield as they stand behind a barrier while protesters rally near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A member of Massachusetts National Guard looks on as demonstrators march in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man confronts a National Guard member as they guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
National Guard members block an intersection during a rally in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A soldier with the Army National Guard stand on the street during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
D.C. Army National Guard military vehicles sit staged at the D.C. Armory in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator reacts while standing in front of National Guard members during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Military vehicles carrying National Guard personnel drive along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man confronts a National Guard member guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Armoured vehicles are pictured as National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cleveland Police and Ohio National Guard block off a road to the city after a mandatory lockdown in Cleveland, Ohio, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People walk past an assembly of National Guard near the Georgia State Capitol near a protest in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
