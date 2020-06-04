Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 4, 2020 | 12:50pm EDT

National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage

D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 32
D.C. National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protests against near the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

D.C. National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protests against near the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
D.C. National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protests against near the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 32
A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A convoy of police and National Guard vehicles drives past remnants of buildings burnt down during demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 32
People are reflected in a National Guard vehicle during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People are reflected in a National Guard vehicle during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
People are reflected in a National Guard vehicle during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 32
Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits DC National Guard military officers guarding the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits DC National Guard military officers guarding the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Defense Secretary Mark Esper visits DC National Guard military officers guarding the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 32
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
6 / 32
A National Guard member mounts guard as a man exercises during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A National Guard member mounts guard as a man exercises during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A National Guard member mounts guard as a man exercises during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 32
Soldiers with the Army National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police block a street during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Soldiers with the Army National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police block a street during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Soldiers with the Army National Guard stand with Louisville Metro Police block a street during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
8 / 32
A National Guard personnel points a rubber bullet gun at protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

A National Guard personnel points a rubber bullet gun at protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A National Guard personnel points a rubber bullet gun at protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
9 / 32
Law enforcement personnel, including National Guard, stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS

Law enforcement personnel, including National Guard, stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Law enforcement personnel, including National Guard, stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS
Close
10 / 32
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 32
An Airman with the Air National Guard stands guard during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

An Airman with the Air National Guard stands guard during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
An Airman with the Air National Guard stands guard during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
12 / 32
National Guard personnel are seen during a protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

National Guard personnel are seen during a protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
National Guard personnel are seen during a protest near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
13 / 32
Minnesota Army National Guard Chaplains take a knee with protesters during a peaceful demonstration near the Minnesota State Capital in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Minnesota Army National Guard Chaplains take a knee with protesters during a peaceful demonstration near the Minnesota State Capital in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Minnesota Army National Guard Chaplains take a knee with protesters during a peaceful demonstration near the Minnesota State Capital in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
14 / 32
A D.C. National Guard member looks out of a military vehicle while riding along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A D.C. National Guard member looks out of a military vehicle while riding along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A D.C. National Guard member looks out of a military vehicle while riding along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 32
A child carrying a small broom walks by a line of National Guard members deployed to Bellevue Square as community members clean up after looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday in downtown Bellevue, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A child carrying a small broom walks by a line of National Guard members deployed to Bellevue Square as community members clean up after looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday in downtown Bellevue, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A child carrying a small broom walks by a line of National Guard members deployed to Bellevue Square as community members clean up after looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday in downtown Bellevue, Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
16 / 32
A demonstrator raises his hands as police officers and D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator raises his hands as police officers and D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A demonstrator raises his hands as police officers and D.C. National Guard military police officers stand guard during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 32
D.C. National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

D.C. National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
D.C. National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 32
The National Guard protects a barricaded Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

The National Guard protects a barricaded Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
The National Guard protects a barricaded Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
19 / 32
Members of the National Guard and Seattle Police at front wear gas masks and riot shield as they stand behind a barrier while protesters rally near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Members of the National Guard and Seattle Police at front wear gas masks and riot shield as they stand behind a barrier while protesters rally near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Members of the National Guard and Seattle Police at front wear gas masks and riot shield as they stand behind a barrier while protesters rally near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
20 / 32
A member of Massachusetts National Guard looks on as demonstrators march in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A member of Massachusetts National Guard looks on as demonstrators march in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A member of Massachusetts National Guard looks on as demonstrators march in Boston, Massachusetts, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 32
A man confronts a National Guard member as they guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man confronts a National Guard member as they guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A man confronts a National Guard member as they guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 32
National Guard members block an intersection during a rally in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members block an intersection during a rally in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
National Guard members block an intersection during a rally in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
23 / 32
A soldier with the Army National Guard stand on the street during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A soldier with the Army National Guard stand on the street during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A soldier with the Army National Guard stand on the street during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
24 / 32
D.C. Army National Guard military vehicles sit staged at the D.C. Armory in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

D.C. Army National Guard military vehicles sit staged at the D.C. Armory in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
D.C. Army National Guard military vehicles sit staged at the D.C. Armory in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
25 / 32
A demonstrator reacts while standing in front of National Guard members during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator reacts while standing in front of National Guard members during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A demonstrator reacts while standing in front of National Guard members during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 32
Military vehicles carrying National Guard personnel drive along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Military vehicles carrying National Guard personnel drive along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Military vehicles carrying National Guard personnel drive along West Executive Drive at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
27 / 32
A man confronts a National Guard member guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man confronts a National Guard member guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A man confronts a National Guard member guarding the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 32
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 32
Armoured vehicles are pictured as National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Armoured vehicles are pictured as National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Armoured vehicles are pictured as National Guard members guard the area in the aftermath of a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
30 / 32
Cleveland Police and Ohio National Guard block off a road to the city after a mandatory lockdown in Cleveland, Ohio, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Cleveland Police and Ohio National Guard block off a road to the city after a mandatory lockdown in Cleveland, Ohio, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Cleveland Police and Ohio National Guard block off a road to the city after a mandatory lockdown in Cleveland, Ohio, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
31 / 32
People walk past an assembly of National Guard near the Georgia State Capitol near a protest in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

People walk past an assembly of National Guard near the Georgia State Capitol near a protest in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People walk past an assembly of National Guard near the Georgia State Capitol near a protest in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to...

Next Slideshows

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators massed near the White House for another night as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled.

12:05pm EDT
Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of...

11:22am EDT
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

11:03am EDT
Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

7:08am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators massed near the White House for another night as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled.

Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of stifling freedoms too on their semi-autonomous territory.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst hit in the world.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Community members help to clean up debris from buildings set on fire during protests in Minneapolis in reaction to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast