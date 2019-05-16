National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts
A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing...more
Protesters clash with police during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman walks near a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Students jump over turnstiles and fences at the subway after a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police clash with people protesting against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People take pictures of a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People take part in a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. The banner reads: "Out Bolsonaro." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students hold up flares during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students hold up flares during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A student holds up a sign during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. The sign reads: "Bolsonaro out" REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot-police are seen in line behind a university student during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
University students protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
University students kiss as they protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A riot-police clashes university students during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
University students protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. The sign reads, "Bolsonaro ou." REUTERS/Adriano Machado
University professors and students protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. The banner reads: "Fight in mourning." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Next Slideshows
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their...
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above
Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws
Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their homes and shops, in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.