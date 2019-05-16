Edition:
National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

A man carrying a flag with the face of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walks past a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education planned by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Protesters clash with police during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A woman walks near a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Students jump over turnstiles and fences at the subway after a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Police clash with people protesting against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People take pictures of a bus set on fire during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People take part in a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. The banner reads: "Out Bolsonaro." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Students hold up flares during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Students hold up flares during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A student holds up a sign during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. The sign reads: "Bolsonaro out" REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
People protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Riot-police are seen in line behind a university student during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
University students protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
University students kiss as they protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
A riot-police clashes university students during a protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
University students protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Brasilia. The sign reads, "Bolsonaro ou." REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
University professors and students protest against cuts to federal spending on higher education in Sao Paulo. The banner reads: "Fight in mourning." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
