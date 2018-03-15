Edition:
United States
Wed Mar 14, 2018

National School Walkout

Columbine High School student Leah Zunder holds a sign during a National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
1 / 58
Roosevelt High School student organizers Scout Smissen, 17, and Gabe Rosenbloom march with Zach Heffron, 18, of Nathan Hale High School as they march with hundreds of other students to the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
2 / 58
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at the school in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
3 / 58
Students participate in a march in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
4 / 58
Students from Broward County high schools stage a die-in on a sidewalk in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Bernie Woodall

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
5 / 58
Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland school shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
6 / 58
Students take a moment of silence outside Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
7 / 58
A Roosevelt High School student wears a sticker saying she'll be able to vote this year in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
8 / 58
People supporting gun control attend a hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about legislative proposals to improve school safety in the wake of the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
9 / 58
A student bows her head as the group holds a minute and seventeen second period of silence at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
10 / 58
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
11 / 58
Lisalina Pena, 18, a student at the Cathedral High School in Boston chants during a rally in front of Smith & Wesson world headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
12 / 58
Students, holding signs in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, wait before taking the stage during a rally held at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
13 / 58
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Lenore Munoz, 17, speaks to a crowd of students after they marched to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
14 / 58
Students holding protest signs walk the perimeter of a rally held at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
15 / 58
Students from local high schools file into Red Square at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
16 / 58
Students from Roosevelt High School arrive at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
17 / 58
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (C) lays down with students for a one-minute "die-in" and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the Parkland victims in Zuccotti Park, New York. Courtesy Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
18 / 58
Students marching from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react as they stand next to a memorial at a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
19 / 58
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools carry signs during a protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
20 / 58
Students release 17 white doves outside Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
21 / 58
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools carry signs during a protest for stricter gun control during walk out by students at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
22 / 58
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder displays writing on her arm while participating in the National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
23 / 58
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react after marching to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
24 / 58
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools protest for stricter gun control during a walkout by students at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
25 / 58
Washington, D.C. area high school students thrust their fists in the air in solidarity as they gather and rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
26 / 58
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react after marching to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
27 / 58
Students march from Westglades Middle School to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
28 / 58
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, Ramis Hashmi, 16, holds a sign after marching with other students to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
29 / 58
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School gather near memorials at a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
30 / 58
Students gather outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
31 / 58
Alia Berry-Drobnich, 14, sits with hundreds of other students outside the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
32 / 58
Students arrive for class at Columbine High School before participating in a National School Walkout. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
33 / 58
Students gather to march from the White House to the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
34 / 58
Students gather outside the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
35 / 58
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
36 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit and lie down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
37 / 58
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
38 / 58
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
39 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School rally in support of the National School Walkout in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
40 / 58
Lucia Parris-Katz of Montgomery Blair High School joins with other students walking out of classes outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
41 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
42 / 58
A student from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School wears a "Stop Shooting" message on his face in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
43 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
44 / 58
Students participate in a die in in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
45 / 58
People arrive at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School before a planned National School Walkout. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
46 / 58
Students gather outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
47 / 58
Brandon Gonzalez, 16, leads fellow students in protest during a class walkout from the Richard R. Green High School of Teaching in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
48 / 58
Students gather outside the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
49 / 58
A man holds a sign as students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march away from their school in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
50 / 58
Students from the School for International Studies in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lauren Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
51 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
52 / 58
Washington, DC High School student Sara Durbin joins with other students outside the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
53 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
54 / 58
A student from the Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women stands on Broadway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
55 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School lie down on West 62nd street in support of the National School Walkout in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
56 / 58
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
57 / 58
Students from the Millennium High School release balloons to honor the Parkland victims in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
58 / 58
