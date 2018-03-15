National School Walkout
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder holds a sign during a National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Roosevelt High School student organizers Scout Smissen, 17, and Gabe Rosenbloom march with Zach Heffron, 18, of Nathan Hale High School as they march with hundreds of other students to the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington....more
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at the school in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students participate in a march in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students from Broward County high schools stage a die-in on a sidewalk in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Bernie Woodall
Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland school shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Students take a moment of silence outside Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A Roosevelt High School student wears a sticker saying she'll be able to vote this year in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People supporting gun control attend a hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about legislative proposals to improve school safety in the wake of the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, on Capitol Hill in...more
A student bows her head as the group holds a minute and seventeen second period of silence at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Lisalina Pena, 18, a student at the Cathedral High School in Boston chants during a rally in front of Smith & Wesson world headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Students, holding signs in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, wait before taking the stage during a rally held at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Lenore Munoz, 17, speaks to a crowd of students after they marched to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students holding protest signs walk the perimeter of a rally held at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Students from local high schools file into Red Square at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Students from Roosevelt High School arrive at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (C) lays down with students for a one-minute "die-in" and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the Parkland victims in Zuccotti Park, New York. Courtesy Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M....more
Students marching from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react as they stand next to a memorial at a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools carry signs during a protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Students release 17 white doves outside Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools carry signs during a protest for stricter gun control during walk out by students at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder displays writing on her arm while participating in the National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react after marching to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Washington, D.C.-area schools protest for stricter gun control during a walkout by students at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Washington, D.C. area high school students thrust their fists in the air in solidarity as they gather and rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react after marching to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students march from Westglades Middle School to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, Ramis Hashmi, 16, holds a sign after marching with other students to a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School gather near memorials at a nearby park in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students gather outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Alia Berry-Drobnich, 14, sits with hundreds of other students outside the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Students arrive for class at Columbine High School before participating in a National School Walkout. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Students gather to march from the White House to the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Students gather outside the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit and lie down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School rally in support of the National School Walkout in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lucia Parris-Katz of Montgomery Blair High School joins with other students walking out of classes outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School wears a "Stop Shooting" message on his face in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students participate in a die in in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People arrive at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School before a planned National School Walkout. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students gather outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Brandon Gonzalez, 16, leads fellow students in protest during a class walkout from the Richard R. Green High School of Teaching in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Students gather outside the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man holds a sign as students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march away from their school in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students from the School for International Studies in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lauren Young
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Washington, DC High School student Sara Durbin joins with other students outside the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student from the Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women stands on Broadway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School lie down on West 62nd street in support of the National School Walkout in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School sit down on West 62nd street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students from the Millennium High School release balloons to honor the Parkland victims in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates
A rare look inside a prison wing for elderly inmates in Tokushima, Japan, in a special building set aside for graying prisoners who cannot do regular work such...
Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature...
Pennsylvania votes in special election
Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.
Russian double agent poisoned in Britain
British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.
MORE IN PICTURES
Residents flee Syria's Afrin region
Hundreds of residents flee as Turkey�s military and its rebel allies encircle the northern Syrian town of Afrin.
China's Congress meets
Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates
A rare look inside a prison wing for elderly inmates in Tokushima, Japan, in a special building set aside for graying prisoners who cannot do regular work such as making shoes and underwear.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Best of the Paralympics
Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.
Pennsylvania votes in special election
Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.
Russian double agent poisoned in Britain
British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.