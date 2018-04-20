National student walkout
A student attends a rally outside the White House as part of nationwide walkout of classes to mark the 19th anniversary since the Columbine High School mass shooting, at Lafayette Park in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a rally outside the White House as part of a nationwide walkout of classes at Lafayette park in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in support of a national school walk out in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students observe 19 minutes of silence outside the White House, as part of a nationwide walkout to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in support of a national school walkout in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in Manhattan New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youth take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youth take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in Manhattan New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students from the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts participate a nationwide walkout by students in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youths take part in a national school walk out anti-gun march in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students march to the U.S. Capitol, as part of a nationwide walkout in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Youths take part in a national school walkout anti-gun march in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Students from Fiorello H. Laguardia High School march out of their school in support of a national school walk out in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
