Nations flex military might at International Army Games
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Russia jumps during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Uzbekistan fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A boy hangs on the tank barrel during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-72 B3 tanks operated by crews from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan drive during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Russia drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Vietnam drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Russia fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August...more
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Russia drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Young men walk past painted tanks during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Kyrgyzstan drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen rest during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-72 B3 tanks operated by crews from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan drive during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-72 B3 tanks operated by crews from Russia and Uzbekistan drive during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Vietnam drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2020 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin to highlight his "law and order" re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Tens of thousands of protesters have streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his opponents say was rigged.
