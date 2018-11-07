Edition:
United States
Wed Nov 7, 2018 | 12:45am EST

Native American Democrat Deb Haaland elected to Congress

Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland takes the stage after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three Native American women who were elected to Congress - along with Sharice Davids in Kansas and Yvette Herrell in New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
1 / 20
Deb Haaland hugs her daughter Somah (R) after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
2 / 20
Deb Haaland hugs her mother Mary during a campaign stop at a Democratic Party field office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
3 / 20
Deb Haaland makes an Election Day campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
4 / 20
Deb Haaland hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
5 / 20
Deb Haaland watches the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
6 / 20
Deb Haaland speaks at a Democratic Unity rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
7 / 20
Deb Haaland greets diners at Lollie's Restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
8 / 20
Deb Haaland (R) poses for photographers with a supporter at a Democratic Unity rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
9 / 20
Deb Haaland signs campaign materials at a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
10 / 20
Deb Haaland makes a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
11 / 20
Deb Haaland talks to Miss Navajo Nation Autumn Montoya during a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
12 / 20
Deb Haaland drives to a campaign stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
13 / 20
Deb Haaland thanks volunteers at a Democratic Party field office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
14 / 20
Deb Haaland hugs two children during a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
15 / 20
An emotional Deb Haaland wipes her eyes after speaking to volunteers at a Democratic Party office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
16 / 20
Deb Haaland watches a news broadcast about the midterm election during a campaign stop at an AFSCME union office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
17 / 20
Deb Haaland thanks volunteers during a campaign stop at a Democratic Party office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
18 / 20
Deb Haaland poses for a photograph with a supporter at the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
19 / 20
Deb Haaland talks on her mobile phone while campaigning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
20 / 20
