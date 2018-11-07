Native American Democrat Deb Haaland elected to Congress

Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland takes the stage after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three Native American women who were elected to Congress - along with Sharice Davids in...more

