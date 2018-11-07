Native American Democrat Deb Haaland elected to Congress
Democratic Congressional candidate Deb Haaland takes the stage after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. Haaland is one of three Native American women who were elected to Congress - along with Sharice Davids in...more
Deb Haaland hugs her daughter Somah (R) after winning her midterm election in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland hugs her mother Mary during a campaign stop at a Democratic Party field office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland makes an Election Day campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland hugs Dottie Tiger at a Native Vote Celebration in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland watches the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland speaks at a Democratic Unity rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland greets diners at Lollie's Restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland (R) poses for photographers with a supporter at a Democratic Unity rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland signs campaign materials at a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland makes a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland talks to Miss Navajo Nation Autumn Montoya during a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland drives to a campaign stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland thanks volunteers at a Democratic Party field office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland hugs two children during a campaign stop in To'hajiilee Navajo Nation, New Mexico, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An emotional Deb Haaland wipes her eyes after speaking to volunteers at a Democratic Party office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland watches a news broadcast about the midterm election during a campaign stop at an AFSCME union office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland thanks volunteers during a campaign stop at a Democratic Party office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland poses for a photograph with a supporter at the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deb Haaland talks on her mobile phone while campaigning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
