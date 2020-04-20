Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Grass grows on Rome's popular Piazza Navona square after a huge drop in the number of visitors in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A puma climbs a wall at dawn in a neighbourhood before being captured and taken to a zoo, in Santiago, Chile March 24, 2020. Chilean authorities captured at least three cougars during lockdown. Marcelo Giagnoni, regional director of Chile's...more
A puma is seen after captured by employees of the Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG), inside a house at a neighborhood, for later transfer to the local zoo in Santiago, Chile April 6, 2020. Courtesy of Chilean Agricultural...more
A kangaroo hops through empty streets during the lockdown restrictions in Adelaide, Australia, April 19, 2020. South Australia Police/via REUTERS
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations...more
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the...more
A jellyfish swims in transparent waters of the Venice canals in Italy, April 12, 2020. The video was rotated 180 degrees. Andrea Mangoni/via REUTERS
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew in New Delhi, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Goats are seen outside a church in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. A herd of Kashmir goats invaded the Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A goat grazes in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into the Irish Sea, have instead wandered into Llandudno where they have spent days feasting on garden hedges and...more
A man feeds deer in Harold Hill housing estate in Romford, Britain, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A red-tailed hawk feasts on a pigeon in the Sheep Meadow of Central Park with the skyline of midtown Manhattan in the background in New York City, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Newly hatched babies leatherback sea turtles make their way into the sea for the first time at a beach in Phanga Nga district, Thailand, March 27, 2020. Thailand has found the largest number of leatherback nests in two decades on beaches bereft of...more
Seagulls are seen on a deserted beach in La Baule, France, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A pigeon is seen as grass grows on Rome's popular Piazza Navona square after a huge drop in the number of visitors in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Dairy cows are released from the stables on the so-called Eco Day, without the usual high number of spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, at Sommerbjerggaard, near Them, Denmark, April 19, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
Ducks are seen near The Comedie Francaise in Paris, France, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
