Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2020 | 2:03pm EDT

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Grass grows on Rome's popular Piazza Navona square after a huge drop in the number of visitors in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A puma climbs a wall at dawn in a neighbourhood before being captured and taken to a zoo, in Santiago, Chile March 24, 2020. Chilean authorities captured at least three cougars during lockdown. Marcelo Giagnoni, regional director of Chile's Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), said severe drought in the dusty foothills around Santiago had likely already brought the cats, desperate for food, to the city's door step. The now barren streets were enough to entice the nearby cats to enter the city, he said. REUTERS/Andres Pina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A puma climbs a wall at dawn in a neighbourhood before being captured and taken to a zoo, in Santiago, Chile March 24, 2020. Chilean authorities captured at least three cougars during lockdown. Marcelo Giagnoni, regional director of Chile's Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), said severe drought in the dusty foothills around Santiago had likely already brought the cats, desperate for food, to the city's door step. The now barren streets were enough to entice the nearby cats to enter the city, he said. REUTERS/Andres Pina
A puma is seen after captured by employees of the Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG), &nbsp;inside a house at a neighborhood, for later transfer to the local zoo in Santiago, Chile &nbsp;April 6, 2020. Courtesy of Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A puma is seen after captured by employees of the Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG),  inside a house at a neighborhood, for later transfer to the local zoo in Santiago, Chile  April 6, 2020. Courtesy of Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG)/Handout via REUTERS
A kangaroo hops through empty streets during the lockdown restrictions in Adelaide, Australia, April 19, 2020. South Australia Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun  
A jellyfish swims in transparent waters of the Venice canals in Italy, April 12, 2020. The video was rotated 180 degrees. Andrea Mangoni/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew in New Delhi, India, &nbsp;March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Goats are seen outside a church in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. A herd of Kashmir goats invaded the Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat grazes in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into the Irish Sea, have instead wandered into Llandudno where they have spent days feasting on garden hedges and flowers. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat grazes in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into the Irish Sea, have instead wandered into Llandudno where they have spent days feasting on garden hedges and flowers. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man feeds deer in Harold Hill housing estate in Romford, Britain, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A red-tailed hawk feasts on a pigeon in the Sheep Meadow of Central Park with the skyline of midtown Manhattan in the background in New York City, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Newly hatched babies leatherback sea turtles make their way into the sea for the first time at a beach in Phanga Nga district, Thailand, March 27, 2020. Thailand has found the largest number of leatherback nests in two decades on beaches bereft of tourists, environmentalists say. The 11 turtle nests authorities have found since last November were the highest number in 20 years, said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center. "This is a very good sign for us because many areas for spawning have been destroyed by humans," he told Reuters. No such nests had been found for the previous five years. REUTERS/Mongkhonsawat Leungvorapan

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Newly hatched babies leatherback sea turtles make their way into the sea for the first time at a beach in Phanga Nga district, Thailand, March 27, 2020. Thailand has found the largest number of leatherback nests in two decades on beaches bereft of tourists, environmentalists say. The 11 turtle nests authorities have found since last November were the highest number in 20 years, said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center. "This is a very good sign for us because many areas for spawning have been destroyed by humans," he told Reuters. No such nests had been found for the previous five years. REUTERS/Mongkhonsawat Leungvorapan
Seagulls are seen on a deserted beach in La Baule, France, April 10, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A pigeon is seen as grass grows on Rome's popular Piazza Navona square after a huge drop in the number of visitors in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Dairy cows are released from the stables on the so-called Eco Day, without the usual high number of spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, at Sommerbjerggaard, near Them, Denmark, April 19, 2020. &nbsp;Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Ducks are seen near The Comedie Francaise in Paris, France, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
