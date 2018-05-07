Navy jets fly sorties against IS in Syria
An F/A-18 fighter jet takes off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
F/A-18 fighter jets are seen on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
F/A-18 fighter jets fly over the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Navy F/A-18 pilot (R) gestures before taking off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. Navy flight deck personnel use hand signals as an F/A-18 fighter jet prepares to take off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An F/A-18 fighter jet lands on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. Navy sailors perform checks on an F/A-18 fighter jet as another F/A-18 prepares to land on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An F/A-18 fighter jet takes off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye prepares to take off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An F/A-18 fighter jet takes off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Commander of the Carrier Strike Group 8, Rear Admiral Gene Black is seen on the bridge of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An F/A-18 fighter jet prepares to take off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An F/A-18 fighter jet takes off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. Navy sailors walk on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes as eruptions linked to the Kilauea volcano increase.
NRA convention in Dallas
The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes as eruptions linked to the Kilauea volcano increase.
Buffett's Berkshire bash
Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that CEO Warren Buffett calls "Woodstock for capitalists".
Eurovision: the contenders
Contestants in the Eurovision song contest.
Justify wins Kentucky Derby
Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without having raced as a juvenile.
NRA convention in Dallas
The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass shootings.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their newborn baby brother Prince Louis.
Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the fifth of May, commemorates the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.