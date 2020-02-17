NBA All-Star weekend
Miami Heat player Derrick Jones, Jr. dunks during the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard dunks during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton dunks over Milwaukee Brewers player Christian Yelich in the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon reacts after dunking over Tacko Fall during the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon dunks over Tacko Fall during the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat player Derrick Jones, Jr. competes in the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat player Derrick Jones, Jr. dunks during the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon in the slam dunk contest. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat player Derrick Jones, Jr. dunks during the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon dunks over Tacko Fall in the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
WNBA player Kelsey Plum and Shaquille O-Neal during a performance between dunks and during the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat player Derrick Jones, Jr. holds the trophy after winning the slam dunk contest. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team LeBron reacts after winning during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Team LeBron guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets fouls Team Giannis guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Common sitting with Reverend Jesse Jackson during the third quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Lil Wayne performs during the halftime show during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Chance The Rapper performs during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Khaled and Quavo perform during the halftime show during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chance The Rapper and Quavo perform during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates with teammates after making a shot at the halftime buzzer during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team LeBron guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball in the first half during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Kardashian in attendance in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Common before the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chance The Rapper , Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird in attendance in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jennifer Hudson performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant before the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jennifer Hudson performs in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant before the 2020 NBA All Star Game. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during the skills challenge during NBA All Star Saturday Night. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
