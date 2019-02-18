Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 18, 2019 | 1:30pm EST

NBA All-Star weekend

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr dunks over J Cole in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat and Team Giannis forward Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks are honored during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior celebrates winning the MVP after the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Team Giannis guard Stephen Curry dunks against Lebron James during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Team Giannis guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors falls into the front row during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Team Lebron forward Lebron James during the All-Star Game. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant reacts after a play against Team Giannis guard Stephen Curry during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
J Cole performs during the half-time show at the All Star Game. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook, Team Giannis guard Kemba Walker, Team Giannis forward Khris Middleton and Team Giannis center Nikola Jokic on the bench during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr celebrates with J Cole in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Former NBA players Bill Russell and David Robinson during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade hugs film director Spike Lee in the Skills Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris celebrates after winning the 3-Point Contest. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates after winning the Skills Challenge. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior and Team Lebron guard Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics during practice. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
