NBA All-Star weekend
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr dunks over J Cole in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat and Team Giannis forward Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks are honored during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior celebrates winning the MVP after the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Giannis guard Stephen Curry dunks against Lebron James during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Giannis guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors falls into the front row during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Team Lebron forward Lebron James during the All-Star Game. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant reacts after a play against Team Giannis guard Stephen Curry during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
J Cole performs during the half-time show at the All Star Game. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook, Team Giannis guard Kemba Walker, Team Giannis forward Khris Middleton and Team Giannis center Nikola Jokic on the bench during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr celebrates with J Cole in the Slam Dunk Contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Former NBA players Bill Russell and David Robinson during the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade hugs film director Spike Lee in the Skills Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris celebrates after winning the 3-Point Contest. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates after winning the Skills Challenge. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior and Team Lebron guard Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics during practice. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
German town breaks record for most Smurfs
A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.