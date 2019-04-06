Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son
Cecile Eledge kisses baby Uma after giving birth to a daughter as surrogate for her son Matthew Eledge and his partner Elliott Dougherty at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz /...more
Elliott Dougherty and Matthew Eledge's daughter Uma grasps a finger shortly after Matthew's mother Cecile, gave birth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty and Matthew Eledge's daughter Uma is held by a nurse after Matthew's mother Cecile, gave birth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty holds his daughter Uma after husband Matthew Eledge's mother Cecile, gave birth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Cecile Eledge smiles after giving birth to a daughter as surrogate for her son Matthew Eledge and his partner Elliott Dougherty at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz /@arielpanowicz
Matthew Eledge greets his daughter Uma after his mother Cecile, gave birth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Matthew Eledge looks at his daughter Uma after Matthew's mother Cecile Eledge, gave birth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty talks to his sister Lea Yribe shortly before egg retrieval at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, July 2, 2018. Matthew Eledge/Handout via REUTERS
Matthew Eledge and Elliott Dougherty pose for a photo shortly after their wedding in Decatur, Nebraska, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty and Matthew Eledge, his mother Cecile Eledge and father Kirk Eledge are pictured just before embryo transfer at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, July 24, 2018. Matthew Eledge/Handout via REUTERS
Matthew Eledge, Elliott Dougherty, Matthew's mother Cecile Eledge, who was the surrogate for their child, and Elliot's sister Lea Yribe, who was the egg donor, pose for a photo during Cecile's pregnancy in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019....more
Cecile Eledge, who was the surrogate for her son Matthew Eledge's child with Elliott Dougherty poses for a photo during her pregnancy in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty and Matthew Eledge's daughter Uma is shown in an ultrasound at the Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, October 29, 2018. Matthew Eledge/Handout via REUTERS
Matthew Eledge's mother Cecile Eledge, who was the surrogate for his child with Elliott Dougherty poses for a photo during her pregnancy in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Matthew Eledge and Elliott Dougherty pose for a photo during the pregnancy of Matthew's mother Cecile Eledge, who was the surrogate for their child, in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Matthew Eledge's mother Cecile Eledge, who was the surrogate for his child with Elliott Dougherty poses for a photo during her pregnancy in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty and Matthew Eledge's daughter Uma is shown at 24 weeks in a 3-D ultrasound at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska in late 2018. Matthew Eledge/Handout via REUTERS
Matthew Eledge's mother Cecile Eledge, who was the surrogate for his child with Elliott Dougherty poses for a photo during her pregnancy in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Elliott Dougherty, hugs his sister Lea Yribe, who was the egg donor for his child with Matthew Eledge in Omaha, Nebraska, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Matthew Eledge gives his mother Cecile Eledge a hormone treatment shot in Omaha, Nebraska,in July 2018, shortly after she underwent embryo transfer to be the surrogate host for his child. Matthew Eledge/Handout via REUTERS
Elliott Dougherty and Matthew Eledge's daughter Uma is pictured shortly after Matthew's mother Cecile, gave birth at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz / @arielpanowicz
Matthew Eledge and Elliott Dougherty hold their daughter Uma at home in Omaha, Nebraska, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ariel Panowicz/@arielpanowicz
