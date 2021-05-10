Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections
Patients receive oxygen as they sleep on the floor outside of a hospital due to a lack of free beds for coronavirus patients, as the second major coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates the body of a coronavirus victim at the crematorium as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A patient receives oxygen as she waits outside a hospital due to a lack of free beds for coronavirus patients, as the second major coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman holds on to the oxygen cylinders for a patient after refiling them at a factory, during the coronavirus surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ayub Rai carries an oxygen cylinder for a patient after refiling them at a factory in Kathmandu, Nepal May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient receives oxygen as he waits outside a hospital due to a lack of free beds for coronavirus patients, as the second major coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient receives oxygen as she sits inside a car waiting for a bed at the hospital, as the second major coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient receives oxygen as he waits outside a hospital due to a lack of free beds for coronavirus patients, as the second major coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the Nepal Army rest after cremating the bodies of people who died from the coronavirus as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 9, 2021....more
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing PPE carry the body of a person who died from coronavirus towards the vehicle, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021....more
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Nepal army's goggles are covered with vapour as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men wearing PPE prepare the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members mourn a coronavirus victim in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE disinfects the premises of a crematorium after clearing bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men wearing PPE carry a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematorium as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE walks past the fire as he cremates the bodies of people who died due to coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing PPE carry the body of a person who died from coronavirus towards a vehicle in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Nepal army wearing PPE looks out a vehicle's window as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members of a person who died from the coronavirus mourn outside a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal army personnel wearing PPE rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient suffering from coronavirus is transferred from an ambulance towards the hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE cremates the body of a COVID-19 victim, on the bank of Bagmati River, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE arranges a funeral pyre before cremating a COVID-19 victim on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
