Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing PPE carry the body of a person who died from coronavirus towards the vehicle, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021....more
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Nepal army's goggles are covered with vapour as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men wearing PPE prepare the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members mourn a coronavirus victim in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE disinfects the premises of a crematorium after clearing bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men wearing PPE carry a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematorium as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE walks past the fire as he cremates the bodies of people who died due to coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing PPE carry the body of a person who died from coronavirus towards a vehicle in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Nepal army wearing PPE looks out a vehicle's window as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members of a person who died from the coronavirus mourn outside a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal army personnel wearing PPE rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient suffering from coronavirus is transferred from an ambulance towards the hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE cremates the body of a COVID-19 victim, on the bank of Bagmati River, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man wearing PPE arranges a funeral pyre before cremating a COVID-19 victim on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
Inside India's COVID nightmare
The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road
At least 23 people were killed when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages...
Inside a COVID ICU in France
Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
Inside India's COVID nightmare
The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road
At least 23 people were killed when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.
Inside a COVID ICU in France
Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a stepped-up vaccination drive and continued social distancing will bring the epidemic under control.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.
Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia
Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against the administration of President Ivan Duque, poverty and what demonstrators and some advocacy groups say is police violence.
Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare
The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police
Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.
Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium
Police fired water cannons and tear gas in a Brussels park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social distancing rules.