Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing PPE carry the body of a person who died from coronavirus towards the vehicle, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A member of the Nepal army's goggles are covered with vapour as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Men wearing PPE prepare the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Family members mourn a coronavirus victim in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A man wearing PPE disinfects the premises of a crematorium after clearing bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Men wearing PPE carry a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematorium as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
A man wearing PPE walks past the fire as he cremates the bodies of people who died due to coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Workers wearing PPE work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Members of Nepal army personnel wearing PPE carry the body of a person who died from coronavirus towards a vehicle in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A member of the Nepal army wearing PPE looks out a vehicle's window as he waits to transport the body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Family members of a person who died from the coronavirus mourn outside a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Nepal army personnel wearing PPE rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A patient suffering from coronavirus is transferred from an ambulance towards the hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A man wearing PPE cremates the body of a COVID-19 victim, on the bank of Bagmati River, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
A man wearing PPE arranges a funeral pyre before cremating a COVID-19 victim on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
