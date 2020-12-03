Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead

Female soldiers pay tribute to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020. "I feel privileged and happy for being given a chance to do the work that was done only by the males so far," said one of the...more

Female soldiers pay tribute to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020. "I feel privileged and happy for being given a chance to do the work that was done only by the males so far," said one of the women, a 25-year-old corporal named Rachana, who asked to be identified by just one name. "Society is changing ... I have not been to my family since I started my new duty, but my friends are happy. They thank me and say, 'You have performed a difficult task carefully and maintained your personal safety. Thank you'. I feel happy." REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close