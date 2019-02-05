Edition:
New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Super Bowl MVP New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman with the Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Construction workers cheer as the parade passes by. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Fans cheer during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Fans cheer during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady cheers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Head coach Bill Belichick holds up six fingers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady is reflected in a Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady cheers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Fans cheer during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady wearing a t-shirt listing the team's six Super Bowl wins. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
The New England Patriots pass by during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady carries a Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady joined by his daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Confetti falls on Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady cheers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady smiles as his daughter Vivian holds a Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Tom Brady wearing a t-shirt listing the team's six Super Bowl wins. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
