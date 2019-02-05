New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Super Bowl MVP New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman with the Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Construction workers cheer as the parade passes by. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans cheer during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans cheer during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady cheers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Head coach Bill Belichick holds up six fingers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady is reflected in a Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady cheers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans cheer during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady wearing a t-shirt listing the team's six Super Bowl wins. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The New England Patriots pass by during the parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady carries a Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady joined by his daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Confetti falls on Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady cheers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady smiles as his daughter Vivian holds a Lombardi trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Brady wearing a t-shirt listing the team's six Super Bowl wins. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious...
Best of Super Bowl LIII
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship
Paris's oldest fencing club, created in 1886, tries to keep the sport's traditions alive.
Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.
Running on steam for the sauna marathon
Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.
Best of Super Bowl LIII
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
Super Bowl halftime show
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.
Travel chaos in China
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.