New Hampshire Democrats choose their 2020 candidate
Voters stand in voting booths while casting ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire s first-in-the-nation primary in Portsmouth, February 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A voter exits a voting booth with a ballot to cast a vote in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at Colebrook elementary school in Colebrook, February 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor drops by a polling location on primary day in Hopkinton, February 11. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Voters cast their votes in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at Colebrook elementary school in Colebrook, February 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A voter marks her ballot in the state's presidential primary election in Milton, February 11. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Josh Luce, 10, waits for his family as a voter enters a polling place to cast his ballot in the state's presidential primary election in Francestown, February 11. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Voters wait for the polls to open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Hudson, February 11. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Poll workers work during New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at Colebrook elementary school in Colebrook, February 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A voter holds an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A voter takes his coffee with him as he enters the voting booth to mark his ballot with his vote in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A voter arrives to cast her vote as the polls open in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at St Jean the Baptist Church in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A voter carries his ballot from a voting booth while voting in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters Erin Collins and her mother Maureen Collins exit adjacent voting booths after marking their ballots with their votes in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A voter casts a ballot in the New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman waits to vote with her children at St. John Neumann church after voting in the primary election in Merrimack, February 11. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A voter enters the polling place at St. John Neumann church to vote in the primary election in Merrimack, February 11. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A voter wears a sticker after casting a ballot in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters arrive to cast ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters check-in before casting their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at the Webster School, in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A voter leaves the voting booth at the polling place for the state's presidential primary election in Milton, New Hampshire, U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
