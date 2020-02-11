Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2020 | 11:35am EST

New Hampshire Democrats choose their 2020 candidate

Voters stand in voting booths while casting ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren offers donuts to supporters at a polling site for New Hampshire s first-in-the-nation primary in Portsmouth, February 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter exits a voting booth with a ballot to cast a vote in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at Colebrook elementary school in Colebrook, February 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor drops by a polling location on primary day in Hopkinton, February 11. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Voters cast their votes in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at Colebrook elementary school in Colebrook, February 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter marks her ballot in the state's presidential primary election in Milton, February 11. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Josh Luce, 10, waits for his family as a voter enters a polling place to cast his ballot in the state's presidential primary election in Francestown, February 11. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Voters wait for the polls to open to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Hudson, February 11. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Poll workers work during New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at Colebrook elementary school in Colebrook, February 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter holds an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter takes his coffee with him as he enters the voting booth to mark his ballot with his vote in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter arrives to cast her vote as the polls open in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election at St Jean the Baptist Church in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter carries his ballot from a voting booth while voting in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Voters Erin Collins and her mother Maureen Collins exit adjacent voting booths after marking their ballots with their votes in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter casts a ballot in the New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election in Allenstown, New Hampshire, February 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A woman waits to vote with her children at St. John Neumann church after voting in the primary election in Merrimack, February 11. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter enters the polling place at St. John Neumann church to vote in the primary election in Merrimack, February 11. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter wears a sticker after casting a ballot in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Voters arrive to cast ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Voters check-in before casting their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary election at the Webster School, in Manchester, February 11. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A voter leaves the voting booth at the polling place for the state's presidential primary election in Milton, New Hampshire, U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
