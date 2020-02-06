Edition:
New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick speaks to voters including homeowners Ron and Gerri King at a house party in Concord, New Hampshire, January 5, 2020. The road to victory in New Hampshire's critical Democratic primary on Tuesday may run through the living rooms of people like Gerri and Ron King. On a recent weekend, the couple baked berry souffles and roasted a ham as they welcomed friends and strangers to their Concord home to hear from Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick speaks to voters including homeowners Ron and Gerri King at a house party in Concord, New Hampshire, January 5, 2020. The road to victory in New Hampshire's critical Democratic primary on Tuesday may run through the living rooms of people like Gerri and Ron King. On a recent weekend, the couple baked berry souffles and roasted a ham as they welcomed friends and strangers to their Concord home to hear from Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Food is served during a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Food is served during a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. New Hampshire's house party culture represents a nod to a simpler time, running contrary to the huge rallies, million-dollar ad buys and social media blitzes that define modern politics. It has its roots in the state's first-in-the-nation primary, where candidates frequent the state's diners, gymnasiums and bookstores in the months before the vote. With muddled and incomplete Iowa caucus results showing Buttigieg with a narrow lead over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, New Hampshire's primary takes on added importance. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. New Hampshire's house party culture represents a nod to a simpler time, running contrary to the huge rallies, million-dollar ad buys and social media blitzes that define modern politics. It has its roots in the state's first-in-the-nation primary, where candidates frequent the state's diners, gymnasiums and bookstores in the months before the vote. With muddled and incomplete Iowa caucus results showing Buttigieg with a narrow lead over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, New Hampshire's primary takes on added importance. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A note and photo of then-Senator Barack Obama and the homeowners are displayed at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A note and photo of then-Senator Barack Obama and the homeowners are displayed at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People listen as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

People listen as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Homeowner Gerri King introduces Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Homeowner Gerri King introduces Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks to voters at a house party in Dover, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks to voters at a house party in Dover, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A man reads a newspaper before the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A man reads a newspaper before the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Pete Souza's book "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" is seen during a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Pete Souza's book "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" is seen during a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Homeowner Pat Teden greets Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet at the front door before the start of a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Homeowner Pat Teden greets Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet at the front door before the start of a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A woman makes a note as people clap for Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A woman makes a note as people clap for Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Homeowner Ron King listens as Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks to voters at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Homeowner Ron King listens as Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks to voters at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People wait for the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

People wait for the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney arrives at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney arrives at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A sign points guests upstairs to stash their coats during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A sign points guests upstairs to stash their coats during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Senator Cory Booker takes a photo with a voter at a house party in Concord, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Senator Cory Booker takes a photo with a voter at a house party in Concord, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A yard sign is seen before the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Manchester, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A yard sign is seen before the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Manchester, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet writes a note in a book during a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet writes a note in a book during a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A blank voter information card is seen during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A blank voter information card is seen during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick gets some food during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick gets some food during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
The family dog walks through the room as Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet is being introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The family dog walks through the room as Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet is being introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A plate of Kugel is seen during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A plate of Kugel is seen during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks to voters at a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks to voters at a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick meets voters at a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick meets voters at a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People arrive at a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

People arrive at a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
