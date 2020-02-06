New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. New Hampshire's house party culture represents a nod to a simpler time, running contrary to the huge rallies, million-dollar ad buys and social media blitzes that define modern politics. It has its roots in the state's first-in-the-nation primary, where candidates frequent the state's diners, gymnasiums and bookstores in the months before the vote. With muddled and incomplete Iowa caucus results showing Buttigieg with a narrow lead over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, New Hampshire's primary takes on added importance. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Close