New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick speaks to voters including homeowners Ron and Gerri King at a house party in Concord, New Hampshire, January 5, 2020. The road to victory in New Hampshire's critical Democratic primary on Tuesday may...more
Food is served during a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. New Hampshire's house party culture represents a nod to a simpler time, running contrary to the huge rallies, million-dollar ad...more
A note and photo of then-Senator Barack Obama and the homeowners are displayed at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People listen as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Homeowner Gerri King introduces Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks to voters at a house party in Dover, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A man reads a newspaper before the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Pete Souza's book "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" is seen during a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Homeowner Pat Teden greets Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet at the front door before the start of a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A woman makes a note as people clap for Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Homeowner Ron King listens as Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks to voters at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People wait for the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney arrives at a house party in Concord, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A sign points guests upstairs to stash their coats during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Senator Cory Booker takes a photo with a voter at a house party in Concord, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A yard sign is seen before the start of a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Manchester, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet writes a note in a book during a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A blank voter information card is seen during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren in Amherst, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick gets some food during a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
The family dog walks through the room as Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet is being introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A plate of Kugel is seen during a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks to voters at a house party in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick meets voters at a house party in Concord, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
People arrive at a house party with Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Merrimack, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
