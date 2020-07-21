New Jersey strip club adopts pole sanitation and masks in pandemic
A dancer sanitizes a pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Backlights off, music quiet and poles bare, strip clubs across the United States closed earlier this year...more
Dancers speak with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Like many businesses, these cabarets, lounges and gentlemen's clubs hoped a $660 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) loan...more
A dancer holds a mask due to COVID-19 at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. But nearly four months since the launch of the loan initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it is still unclear whether the SBA can make it rain for them. The...more
Hand sanitizer sits on the counter at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. The New Jersey establishment, which received a loan, has a liquor license for the outdoor patio. So while empty stools are stacked on the bar inside,...more
A waitress takes customers' order on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A stack of dollar bills sits beside an advertisement for Cheerleaders' new live streaming service. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A customer walks through the outside patio of Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Customers enjoy the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club, which received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration, is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club while customers and employees watch. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
