Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 21, 2020 | 5:48pm EDT

New Jersey strip club adopts pole sanitation and masks in pandemic

A dancer sanitizes a pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Backlights off, music quiet and poles bare, strip clubs across the United States closed earlier this year in the face of COVID-19 social-distancing measures that precluded the up-close nature of the exotic dancing industry. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A dancer sanitizes a pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Backlights off, music quiet and poles bare, strip clubs across the United States closed earlier this year...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A dancer sanitizes a pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Backlights off, music quiet and poles bare, strip clubs across the United States closed earlier this year in the face of COVID-19 social-distancing measures that precluded the up-close nature of the exotic dancing industry. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
1 / 17
Dancers speak with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Like many businesses, these cabarets, lounges and gentlemen's clubs hoped a $660 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program would help them weather the lockdown. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Dancers speak with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Like many businesses, these cabarets, lounges and gentlemen's clubs hoped a $660 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) loan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Dancers speak with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Like many businesses, these cabarets, lounges and gentlemen's clubs hoped a $660 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) loan program would help them weather the lockdown. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
2 / 17
A dancer holds a mask due to COVID-19 at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. But nearly four months since the launch of the loan initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it is still unclear whether the SBA can make it rain for them. The Trump administration has barred companies that "present live performances of a prurient sexual nature" from participating. Clubs sued, and two federal judges rebuked the SBA for excluding the establishments from receiving the forgivable loans meant to protect jobs amid the health crisis. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A dancer holds a mask due to COVID-19 at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. But nearly four months since the launch of the loan initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it is still unclear whether the SBA can make it rain for them. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A dancer holds a mask due to COVID-19 at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. But nearly four months since the launch of the loan initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it is still unclear whether the SBA can make it rain for them. The Trump administration has barred companies that "present live performances of a prurient sexual nature" from participating. Clubs sued, and two federal judges rebuked the SBA for excluding the establishments from receiving the forgivable loans meant to protect jobs amid the health crisis. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
3 / 17
Hand sanitizer sits on the counter at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Hand sanitizer sits on the counter at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Hand sanitizer sits on the counter at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
4 / 17
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. The New Jersey establishment, which received a loan, has a liquor license for the outdoor patio. So while empty stools are stacked on the bar inside, outside the dancers work an improvised stage. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. The New Jersey establishment, which received a loan, has a liquor license for the outdoor patio. So while empty stools are stacked on the bar inside,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. The New Jersey establishment, which received a loan, has a liquor license for the outdoor patio. So while empty stools are stacked on the bar inside, outside the dancers work an improvised stage. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
5 / 17
A waitress takes customers' order on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A waitress takes customers' order on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A waitress takes customers' order on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
6 / 17
A stack of dollar bills sits beside an advertisement for Cheerleaders' new live streaming service. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A stack of dollar bills sits beside an advertisement for Cheerleaders' new live streaming service. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A stack of dollar bills sits beside an advertisement for Cheerleaders' new live streaming service. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
7 / 17
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
8 / 17
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
9 / 17
A customer walks through the outside patio of Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A customer walks through the outside patio of Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A customer walks through the outside patio of Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
10 / 17
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A dancer sanitizes the pole before performing on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
11 / 17
Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
12 / 17
Customers enjoy the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Customers enjoy the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Customers enjoy the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
13 / 17
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club, which received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration, is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club, which received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration, is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club, which received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration, is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
14 / 17
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
15 / 17
Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club while customers and employees watch. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club while customers and employees watch. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Dancers perform on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club while customers and employees watch. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
16 / 17
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club is seen in Gloucester City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Next Slideshows

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.

Jul 15 2020
Masked fashionistas and distant models at first COVID-era fashion shows in Milan

Masked fashionistas and distant models at first COVID-era fashion shows in Milan

No air-kissing, a safely distanced front row and face masks were de rigueur as Dolce & Gabbana and Etro held the first physical fashion shows of the COVID-19...

Jul 15 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 06 2020
Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bath tubs,...

Jul 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus

Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus

Cuban teens are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders wearing masks

World leaders wearing masks

Leaders around the world don masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus

El Salvador grapples with the coronavirus

President Nayib Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Americas against the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 352 deaths and over 12,000 infections in the Central American country.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.

Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise

Mexico's coronavirus toll on the rise

Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising and the government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net

Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net

The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands.

Rare comet streaks across our sky

Rare comet streaks across our sky

The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.

Wildfires rage across Siberia

Wildfires rage across Siberia

Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast