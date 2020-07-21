New Jersey strip club adopts pole sanitation and masks in pandemic

A dancer holds a mask due to COVID-19 at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. But nearly four months since the launch of the loan initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it is still unclear whether the SBA can make it rain for them. The...more

A dancer holds a mask due to COVID-19 at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club. But nearly four months since the launch of the loan initiative known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it is still unclear whether the SBA can make it rain for them. The Trump administration has barred companies that "present live performances of a prurient sexual nature" from participating. Clubs sued, and two federal judges rebuked the SBA for excluding the establishments from receiving the forgivable loans meant to protect jobs amid the health crisis. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

