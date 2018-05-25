Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2018 | 7:15am EDT

New lava stream reaches Pacific Ocean

After crossing Highway 137, laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

After crossing Highway 137, laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
After crossing Highway 137, laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
1 / 13
An explosion occurs as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

An explosion occurs as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
An explosion occurs as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
2 / 13
A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as U.S. Marine Corps helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community should molten rock or huge cracks block its final escape route. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as U.S. Marine Corps helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community should molten rock or huge cracks block its final escape route. REUTERS/Marco...more

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as U.S. Marine Corps helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community should molten rock or huge cracks block its final escape route. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
3 / 13
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, entered the fourth week of what may be an unprecedented, simultaneous eruption at its summit crater and along a six-mile string of fissures 25 miles down its east flank. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, entered the fourth week of what may be an unprecedented, simultaneous eruption at its summit crater and along a six-mile string of fissures 25 miles down its east flank. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, entered the fourth week of what may be an unprecedented, simultaneous eruption at its summit crater and along a six-mile string of fissures 25 miles down its east flank. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
4 / 13
Spectators aboard a tour boat watch as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Spectators aboard a tour boat watch as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Spectators aboard a tour boat watch as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
5 / 13
Geologists said that after three weeks of escalating activity, Kilauea volcano has entered a "steady state" of eruption. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Geologists said that after three weeks of escalating activity, Kilauea volcano has entered a "steady state" of eruption. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Geologists said that after three weeks of escalating activity, Kilauea volcano has entered a "steady state" of eruption. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
6 / 13
While a roughly 10-square-mile (26-sq-km) area of the Puna district has been ravaged, authorities stressed the eruption was having limited effects on the Connecticut-sized island that is a major tourist destination. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

While a roughly 10-square-mile (26-sq-km) area of the Puna district has been ravaged, authorities stressed the eruption was having limited effects on the Connecticut-sized island that is a major tourist destination. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
While a roughly 10-square-mile (26-sq-km) area of the Puna district has been ravaged, authorities stressed the eruption was having limited effects on the Connecticut-sized island that is a major tourist destination. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
7 / 13
Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
8 / 13
Down on the east flank of the volcano, six fissures re-erupted in lava fountains, as volcanic activity moved west towards Highway 130. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Down on the east flank of the volcano, six fissures re-erupted in lava fountains, as volcanic activity moved west towards Highway 130. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Down on the east flank of the volcano, six fissures re-erupted in lava fountains, as volcanic activity moved west towards Highway 130. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
9 / 13
Laze rises as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Laze rises as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Laze rises as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
10 / 13
Up at Kilauea's 4,091-foot summit, at least 12 explosions a day on average are pumping ash plumes thousands of feet into the sky. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Up at Kilauea's 4,091-foot summit, at least 12 explosions a day on average are pumping ash plumes thousands of feet into the sky. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Up at Kilauea's 4,091-foot summit, at least 12 explosions a day on average are pumping ash plumes thousands of feet into the sky. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
11 / 13
Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
12 / 13
Laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

6:50am EDT
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island rumbled back to life on May 3, in what what geologists rank as one of the biggest eruption cycles in a century from one...

May 24 2018
Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest

Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest

Protesters take part in an iftar meal to break their fast during Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office.

May 24 2018
Remembering MH17

Remembering MH17

The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a missile launched by a Russian unit, the 53rd brigade in territory held by pro-Russian...

May 24 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.

North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site

North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site

North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but invited international media to observe the destruction, not experts as initially promised, which meant no one was there to verify what actually occurred.

Weinstein surrenders on assault charges

Weinstein surrenders on assault charges

Film producer Harvey Weinstein turns himself in at Manhattan's 1st Precinct to face sex assault charges.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island rumbled back to life on May 3, in what what geologists rank as one of the biggest eruption cycles in a century from one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest

Breaking Ramadan fast with ICE protest

Protesters take part in an iftar meal to break their fast during Ramadan outside ICE's New York field office.

Marathon on the Great Wall of China

Marathon on the Great Wall of China

Runners face steep ascents and 5,164 stone steps at the Great Wall's Huangyaguan pass near Tianjin city.

Remembering MH17

Remembering MH17

The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a missile launched by a Russian unit, the 53rd brigade in territory held by pro-Russian separatists, according to Dutch prosecutors.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast