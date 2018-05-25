New lava stream reaches Pacific Ocean
After crossing Highway 137, laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
An explosion occurs as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A third lava flow from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano streamed into the ocean on Thursday as U.S. Marine Corps helicopters stood by to evacuate a Big Island community should molten rock or huge cracks block its final escape route. REUTERS/Marco...more
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, entered the fourth week of what may be an unprecedented, simultaneous eruption at its summit crater and along a six-mile string of fissures 25 miles down its east flank. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Spectators aboard a tour boat watch as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Geologists said that after three weeks of escalating activity, Kilauea volcano has entered a "steady state" of eruption. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
While a roughly 10-square-mile (26-sq-km) area of the Puna district has been ravaged, authorities stressed the eruption was having limited effects on the Connecticut-sized island that is a major tourist destination. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Down on the east flank of the volcano, six fissures re-erupted in lava fountains, as volcanic activity moved west towards Highway 130. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Laze rises as lava hits the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Up at Kilauea's 4,091-foot summit, at least 12 explosions a day on average are pumping ash plumes thousands of feet into the sky. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava pours into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Laze rises as lava hits the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
