New march on Washington against racial injustice
Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2020. Thousands of people...more
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Activist Jay Vegas wears a noose while posing with participants at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
DeJuana Thompson, of the organization "Woke Vote" wears a Breonna Taylor face mask while waiting inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
A man stands in the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as thousands of protestors gather. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The four-year-old daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington's Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, holds a photograph of her father as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS
Dionne Smith, mother of James Rivera who was shot and killed by Stockton, California police officers on July 22, 2010, carries an autopsy photograph of Rivera inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., arrives at the Lincoln Memorial for the march. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators sit in chairs set out for social distancing. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Demonstrators gather at the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Musician George Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS
Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as they gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A demonstrator holds a BLM flag during a "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott
