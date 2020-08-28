New march on Washington against racial injustice

Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2020. Thousands of people...more

Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2020. Thousands of people gathered to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

