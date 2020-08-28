Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2020 | 1:41pm EDT

New march on Washington against racial injustice

Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2020. Thousands of people gathered to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2020. Thousands of people...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Rev. Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organized the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March on Washington, looks out at the rally and march from the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2020. Thousands of people gathered to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
1 / 20
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 20
Activist Jay Vegas wears a noose while posing with participants at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Activist Jay Vegas wears a noose while posing with participants at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Activist Jay Vegas wears a noose while posing with participants at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
3 / 20
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
DeJuana Thompson, of the organization "Woke Vote" wears a Breonna Taylor face mask while waiting inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

DeJuana Thompson, of the organization "Woke Vote" wears a Breonna Taylor face mask while waiting inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
DeJuana Thompson, of the organization "Woke Vote" wears a Breonna Taylor face mask while waiting inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
5 / 20
A man stands in the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as thousands of protestors gather. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A man stands in the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as thousands of protestors gather. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A man stands in the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool as thousands of protestors gather. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 20
The four-year-old daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington's Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, holds a photograph of her father as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

The four-year-old daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington's Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, holds a photograph of her father as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
The four-year-old daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington's Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, holds a photograph of her father as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 20
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
Dionne Smith, mother of James Rivera who was shot and killed by Stockton, California police officers on July 22, 2010, carries an autopsy photograph of Rivera inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Dionne Smith, mother of James Rivera who was shot and killed by Stockton, California police officers on July 22, 2010, carries an autopsy photograph of Rivera inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Dionne Smith, mother of James Rivera who was shot and killed by Stockton, California police officers on July 22, 2010, carries an autopsy photograph of Rivera inside the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Close
10 / 20
Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., arrives at the Lincoln Memorial for the march. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., arrives at the Lincoln Memorial for the march. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Martin Luther King III, eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., arrives at the Lincoln Memorial for the march. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 20
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
People gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators sit in chairs set out for social distancing. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Demonstrators sit in chairs set out for social distancing. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators sit in chairs set out for social distancing. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
13 / 20
Demonstrators gather at the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Demonstrators gather at the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators gather at the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 20
Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 20
Musician George Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Musician George Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Musician George Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as they gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as they gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as they gather at the Lincoln Memorial. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
18 / 20
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
19 / 20
A demonstrator holds a BLM flag during a "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A demonstrator holds a BLM flag during a "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A demonstrator holds a BLM flag during a "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in front of the Lincoln Memorial. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Next Slideshows

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.

1:13pm EDT
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

12:34pm EDT
Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.

12:22pm EDT
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

11:15am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast